Final Phase of Restoration of the Oldest Armenian School in Aleppo Begins

Archbishop Armash Nalbandian, head of the Armenian Orthodox Archdiocese of Damascus, recently laid the foundation stone for the final phase of restoration at Cilicia High School in Old Aleppo. This institution, the first school for Armenians in Aleppo post-Armenian Genocide, is undergoing restoration to preserve its heritage.

At the event, Bishop Nalbandian emphasized the restoration’s symbolic timing, coinciding with the Easter and Eid al-Fitr holidays, and marked it as a tribute to Evacuation Day and the memory of the genocide martyrs. He remarked, “Our presence in Syria symbolizes national wealth. We are Syrian Armenians, integral to the country’s diverse fabric. This school plays a crucial role in nurturing future generations of citizens, scientists, and clergy who will contribute to nation-building.”

Avo Khoshavian, Chairman of the Cilicia Cultural Association, spoke with Tishreen about the school’s significant role and the added challenges following the recent earthquake in Aleppo that exacerbated its deterioration. He expressed optimism that the restoration would breathe new life into the school.

Ahmed Madratti, the general supervisor of the restoration project, reported that the restoration was 50% complete. He detailed the efforts to repair the damage caused by the earthquake last February, which disrupted educational activities. Madratti confirmed the community’s ongoing support and targeted the end of August for completing the restoration. He assured that the school would be ready for the new academic year, with its historical integrity and architectural heritage fully restored.

