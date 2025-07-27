Breadlines and Bare Shelves: Suweida Faces Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

Sixteen days into a near-total isolation, the southern Syrian province of Suweida is grappling with a worsening humanitarian crisis. Long breadlines, empty markets, fuel shortages, and limited access to water and electricity have left residents struggling to secure the most basic necessities of life.

While hostilities between Druze factions and tribal militias subsided following a ceasefire agreement, the humanitarian fallout continues to grow. Aid convoys remain insufficient, and much-needed food, fuel, and medical supplies have yet to reach the majority of the population.

Bread Crisis Intensifies

Footage from Suweida this week showed hundreds of people lining up outside the few functioning bakeries. With dwindling flour reserves and limited diesel fuel for generators, bakeries are barely able to meet daily demand. One video circulating online captured the inside of the city’s main automated bakery, where a voice off-camera warned: “This flour will last only for today. Tomorrow, there may be no bread.”

Residents report receiving only one bundle of bread per family each day, while waiting in lines that stretch for hours. Electricity remains largely unavailable despite partial repairs to high-voltage transmission lines.

Markets Running Dry

With shops looted during the fighting and supply routes cut off, food staples are vanishing from store shelves. The shortage of infant formula and medical supplies is especially dire. Activists warn that the situation is reaching a critical point, with continued isolation threatening to push the province into full-scale famine.

Only a limited convoy from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent has been allowed into the region. The province’s spiritual leader, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, rejected the entry of a government-sponsored aid convoy, citing concerns over political manipulation of humanitarian relief.

Fuel Shortage Threatens Water and Transport

The fuel crisis is also affecting water supply and mobility. On Friday, Syria’s General Electricity Transmission Corporation said it had restored power to the al-Koum area, enabling the resumption of water pumping at one of Suweida’s main stations. However, local electricity officials acknowledged that repairs across the wider grid remain slow due to extensive damage from the recent conflict.

Suweida Electricity Director Ma’rouf al-Barbour stated that crews are working “around the clock” to restore power but face significant challenges. “The destruction to the medium- and low-voltage lines is massive,” he said.

No Relief in Sight

Despite calm on the military front, residents see little hope for immediate improvement. “We’re living in fear and hunger,” said one activist. “There’s no food, no bread, no medicine, no fuel—and no end in sight.”

The Suweida crisis highlights the fragile state of Syria’s transitional period, where ceasefires are not enough to avert humanitarian disaster. Observers warn that without urgent and impartial international intervention, the situation may deteriorate even further in the coming days.

