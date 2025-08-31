“Absheri Houran” Campaign Raises $37 Million to Revitalise Daraa’s Education, Health and Water Sectors

A landmark community-driven initiative, “Absheri Houran,”launched on Saturday 30 August from the historic Bosra al-Sham amphitheatre in Daraa, Syria, has successfully raised $37 million to fund vital development projects in the war-torn province. The campaign, which surpassed its initial target of $32.7 million, aims to rehabilitate schools, healthcare facilities, water infrastructure and alternative energy systems, while promoting local cooperation and solidarity.

The launch event, attended by officials and community representatives, marked a major step towards the reconstruction of Daraa, a region devastated by years of conflict. Activities were held across four major cities—Daraa, Nawa, al-Hirak and Bosra al-Sham, the latter hosting the main ceremony. To accommodate large crowds, organisers established live broadcast points in surrounding villages and set up over 2,000 seats with large screens at the Bosra Citadel to ease congestion at the amphitheatre, which has a capacity of 15,000, according to Naser Qassem, director of the Bosra al-Sham area.

Transparency is central to the campaign’s mission. Organisers have pledged that all funds will be managed under the oversight of the Syrian Inspection and Oversight Authority, with a committee of local governors assigned to issue regular reports on revenues and expenditures. Donations were collected in US dollars to facilitate contributions from the Syrian diaspora and ensure financial accountability.

Of the total funds raised, $12.2 million has been allocated to education, aimed at restoring schools and providing essential supplies. A further $11.117 million will be directed to healthcare, equipping and rehabilitating medical centres, while $9.423 million will support the restoration of wells and water networks. Additional projects include road lighting and alternative energy schemes, reflecting a comprehensive approach to revitalising Daraa’s social and economic infrastructure.

Syrian Minister of Finance Mohammed Yasser Baraniya announced a government contribution of $10 million, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships in Syria’s reconstruction. Speaking at the launch, Baraniya revealed that the government would match private sector donations with an additional 20 cents for every dollar contributed—an initiative he described as embodying “national solidarity and community cohesion.” He concluded his remarks with a rallying cry: “Absheri Houran, and Absheri Syria,” underscoring the campaign’s significance as a model for national recovery.

Daraa Governor Anwar al-Zoubi echoed this sentiment, emphasising the campaign’s role in engaging all segments of the province’s population. “Community donations are a fundamental pillar for supporting projects in education, health, infrastructure and alternative energy,” he said, adding that “Absheri Houran” sets a precedent for collaborative rebuilding efforts across Syria.

Campaign director Mazen al-Khairat framed the initiative as a turning point for the region. “This event is a pledge to turn pain into strength. Absheri Houran!” he declared. The campaign builds on similar grassroots efforts in other Syrian provinces, such as the “Arbaa Homs” initiative launched earlier in August in Homs.

The Ministry of Finance reaffirmed its commitment, with Baraniya pointing to Daraa’s potential in agriculture, manufacturing and services as a promising investment hub. New tax and investment incentives—including exemptions—are designed to attract businesses and stimulate project development in the province, creating jobs and supporting the campaign’s broader goals.

As Syria navigates its post-conflict recovery, “Absheri Houran” stands as a beacon of hope, showcasing the transformative potential of collective action in restoring essential services and rebuilding communities. With robust financial backing and a strong commitment to transparency, the campaign is well-positioned to make a lasting impact on Daraa’s future.







This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.