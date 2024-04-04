Military Reinforcements Enter U.S. Bases in Eastern Syria

A source confirmed to Athr Press that the convoy comprised vehicles transporting logistical military reinforcements.

A convoy of vehicles owned by the US forces, laden with military and logistical reinforcements, departed from the American base in Kharab al-Jir, located on the outskirts of al-Yarubiyah, towards the silos of Tal Alou within the Yarubiyah district.

A source confirmed to Athr Press that the convoy comprised vehicles transporting logistical military reinforcements to bolster the support of US forces in their operational zones within the Syrian territory. It was noted that the convoy consisted of 56 vehicles, including two military vehicles, closed refrigerated trucks, and tankers transporting wooden crates.

The same source indicated that the convoy proceeded from the silos of Tal Alou towards the route leading to the al-Hol district, situated east of the city of Hasakeh. It is anticipated that a portion of the convoy will head towards the American base in al-Shaddadi, while another segment will continue its journey towards the outskirts of Deir ez-Zor, where American bases such as Omar and Conoco are located.

The Kharab al-Jir base serves as a hub for assembling military reinforcements and vehicle convoys before their deployment to various sites occupied by U.S. forces. This strategic positioning is attributed to its close proximity to the Syrian-Iraqi border.

In recent months, there has been a noticeable escalation in the dispatch of military reinforcements by US forces to their bases in eastern Syria, alongside joint military exercises conducted in collaboration with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). On March 31, US forces initiated military drills, inclusive of helicopter participation, at the Rubariya base situated in the outskirts of Malikiyah, located in the far eastern region of the country.

