Tahrir al-Sham Weapons Depot Explosion Occurs South of Idleb Injuring Several Civilians

Several militants from Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (Jabhat al-Nusra and its affiliates) perished in an explosion at one of their weapon storage facilities in the town of al-Rami, situated in Jabal al-Zawiya, south of Idleb.

According to local sources cited by Athr Press, the incident occurred due to a technical mishap on Friday evening, during the production of rocket-propelled grenades and mortars by militants. This led to a blaze and subsequent series of explosions within the warehouse, resulting in casualties among Tahrir al-Sham militants and civilian injuries.

Media outlets linked with the HTS asserted that the explosion originated from gas cylinders within a pastry shop in the town. They enforced a security cordon around the area, prohibiting access.

This explosion coincided with ongoing protests against HTS and its leader, Abu Muhammad al-Julani. Civilians participating in Friday’s demonstrations demanded Julani’s execution and the disbandment of HTS’ security apparatus.

The protests occurred in various locations on Friday, including Idleb city, and the towns of Darkoush, Armanaz, and Hafsarja. Additionally, demonstrations took place in displaced persons camps north of Idleb, including Atmeh, the camp for displaced persons from the southern countryside of Aleppo, and the Gathering of dignity camp. Clerics and dissenting members of HTS’ Shura Council participated in these demonstrations.

