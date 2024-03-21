Regime Continues Targeting Schools in Northern Syria

The White Helmets have confirmed that the Assad regime targeted schools in northern Syria six times since the beginning of 2024.

The White Helmets have confirmed that the Assad regime targeted schools in northern Syria six times since the beginning of 2024, aiming to undermine the educational process in a region already grappling with challenging living conditions and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

In a recent report, it was revealed that on Tuesday, regime forces targeted the Abdullah bin Abbas school for basic education in the village of Ta’um in the eastern countryside of Idleb. Fortunately, one of the missiles fell within the school campus before the start of classes, avoiding any injuries among students. The White Helmets promptly cleared the area of war remnants, surveyed the entire school, and implemented measures to secure it from further dangers, ensuring the safety of students during their educational pursuits. Additionally, awareness sessions were conducted to educate students on proper behaviour when encountering foreign objects and remnants of war.

This incident marks the sixth direct targeting of a school by regime forces since the beginning of 2024. The ongoing attacks by regime forces and Russia on vital facilities, including schools and educational institutions, in northwestern Syria pose grave threats to civilian lives and disrupt the educational process in an already vulnerable region. This situation exacerbates the challenging living conditions and deteriorating humanitarian reality faced by the population, compounded by 13 years of conflict with the regime and Russia, as well as the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that further devastated infrastructure and deepened the chasm of humanitarian needs.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.