Sources: Pedersen in Damascus Next March

Sources informed pro-government daily Al-Watan that Geir Pedersen has requested an appointment to visit Damascus in February.

Sources informed Al-Watan that Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy to Syria, has requested an appointment to visit Damascus in February. Damascus has agreed to a mid-March visit for the UN envoy.

These sources highlighted Pedersen’s unexpected stance on convening the ninth round of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, especially considering recent engagements with various officials and countries, as well as the expressed interest from several nations to host constitutional meetings. Serious discussions have surrounded the proposals under consideration.

During a special session of the UN Security Council, the UN special envoy to Syria urged all parties to reconvene the postponed ninth round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva in April.

Pedersen’s statement follows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s assertion that the path of the Constitutional Committee has been halted due to Geneva’s compromised neutrality following its stance on the Ukrainian conflict. Lavrov stated, “Switzerland’s departure from its neutral status and its anti-Russian policy were the reason for suspending the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva,” as reported by the Russian agency Sputnik.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.