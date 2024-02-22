Syria Criticizes US Veto of UN Resolution to Halt Gaza Aggression

The ministry accused the United States of enabling the continuation of war crimes against Palestinian civilians, Tishreen reports

Syria has vehemently criticized the United States for its “arbitrary and shameful” use of the veto power at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), blocking a draft resolution aimed at ceasing the aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The resolution, proposed by Algeria, sought to put an end to hostilities that have reportedly claimed the lives of 29,000 Palestinians over 138 days of conflict.

In a stern statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry highlighted the continuous disregard by the US for international calls for peace, marking the fourth consecutive veto by the US on resolutions addressing the Gaza situation. The ministry accused the United States of providing unwavering political and military support to Israel, enabling the continuation of what it described as war crimes against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.

Syria’s appeal to the UNSC emphasized the urgent need for the council to fulfill its duty in halting the ongoing “crimes of genocide” perpetrated by Israel. It stressed the importance of safeguarding Palestinian lives, opposing their forced displacement, and ensuring their rights are respected, primarily the right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.