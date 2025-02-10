Ahmed al-Sharaa to Attend Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

Egyptian diplomatic sources revealed to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Cairo has received signals that President Ahmed al-Sharaa will attend Cairo representing Syria during the emergency Arab summit called by Egypt to discuss the situation in Gaza and confront the Israeli and American plans to displace the residents of the Palestinian Gaza Strip. The sources said that after receiving the signals during recent contacts, Egyptian circles are currently working to arrange a meeting on the sidelines of the summit between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and al-Sharaa.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced today, Sunday, that Cairo will host an emergency Arab summit on Feb. 27 to discuss the serious developments of the Palestinian issue, confirming what was published by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed two days ago.

Diplomatic sources revealed to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed earlier that an unannounced meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Ati and his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shibani took place in the Turkish capital Ankara in the presence of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during which it was agreed that all Egyptian observations and concerns regarding the situation in Syria would be taken into account and that it would not become a platform to threaten neighbouring countries or use Syrian territory as a base for any kind of attack on Egypt.

Cairo has concerns related to the involvement of Egyptian elements in armed organizations in Syria, as well as the assumption of leadership positions in the new Syrian army that is being established, in addition to the recent appearance in Syria of elements of the Egyptian opposition abroad, including Mahmoud Fathy, who was sentenced to prison by the Egyptian judiciary.

The Egyptian president congratulated al-Sharaa on his assumption of the position of president, wishing him “success in realizing the aspirations of the Syrian people.”

A statement by the Egyptian presidency on the “X” platform quoted Sisi as saying: “I congratulate Mr. Ahmed al-Sharaa on assuming the position of president of the Syrian Arab Republic during the transitional period.” “I wish him success in realizing the aspirations of the Syrian people towards further progress and prosperity.”

