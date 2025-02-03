Iranian Revolutionary Guard Threatens: The Situation in Syria Will Change

Nearly two months after the fall of the Syrian regime, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has commented on the new reality in Syria, asserting that “the situation will not remain the same.”

During a press conference on Monday, February 3, IRGC commander Hossein Salami stated, “Certain factors, which cannot be disclosed at this time, have allowed our enemies to achieve some gains in Syria. However, the situation there will not remain unchanged,” as reported by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei took a different tone, stating that Tehran supports any government that enjoys the backing of the Syrian people. His remarks came in response to the appointment of Ahmad al-Sharaa as Syria’s transitional president.

Baghaei added that Iran is closely monitoring developments and hopes that the transitional phase will lead to the establishment of an inclusive government representing all segments of the Syrian population.

Regarding Iraqi and Qatari mediation efforts to restore relations between Tehran and Damascus, Baghaei noted that re-establishing ties depends on various considerations and requires meeting specific prerequisites.

He further emphasized that Tehran employs all available means to ensure its decisions are “carefully calculated,” adding, “It is not unusual for our allied nations to be active and exchange messages.”

Following Assad’s downfall, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi remarked that it was too soon to make definitive judgments about Syria’s future, citing multiple influencing factors, according to Iran’s Mehr news agency.

“There will be many developments ahead, and it is premature to issue any conclusive assessments,” Araqchi added.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, described the ousting of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as “chaos,” blaming Syrian rebels for the turmoil.

In response, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, foreign minister of the Damascus interim government, warned Iran against fueling instability in Syria.

“Iran must respect the will of the Syrian people and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” al-Shibani stated in a post on the X platform on December 24, 2024.

He also held Iran accountable for the consequences of its statements regarding Syria.

Iran was among the strongest political and military backers of the former Syrian regime. However, its influence gradually waned after the Gaza War of October 7, 2023, due to Israel’s repeated targeting of its senior operatives in Syria—culminating in the collapse of the regime.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.