President Sharaa to Visit Kuwait Soon, Anticipation for Opening of Kuwaiti Embassy in Damascus

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah al-Yahya confirmed that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will visit Kuwait soon, following his expressed interest during the recent visit of the Kuwaiti delegation to Damascus.

He also announced that Kuwait is in the process of appointing an ambassador to Syria, pending the completion of the ambassadorial appointment committee’s work. This move reflects Kuwait’s intention to strengthen diplomatic ties with the new Syrian administration.

In a statement to the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida, al-Yahya noted that the upcoming Arab Summit will be held in Cairo on February 27, preceded by a ministerial meeting of Arab foreign ministers on February 26.

He explained that the summit will focus on discussing the situation in Gaza, emphasizing the need for a unified Arab stance against any attempts to displace Palestinians and reaffirming commitment to the two-state solution based on the Arab Peace Initiative.

Regional Diplomatic Relations

Regarding regional diplomatic relations, al-Yahya stated that Kuwait is preparing to appoint new ambassadors to both Damascus and Beirut as part of efforts to reorganize ties with Syria and Lebanon. He also revealed that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has also expressed his desire to visit Kuwait soon.

On the Palestinian issue, al-Yahya affirmed that Kuwait and the Gulf states align with the international stance opposing the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. He mentioned that the upcoming Arab Summit will discuss Israel’s proposed displacement plan and explore practical steps to counter it.

Regional Efforts to Reengage with Syria

Sharaa’s anticipated visit to Kuwait comes amid regional efforts to re-engage with Syria following the fall of the Assad regime. Arab countries are working to restructure their relations with the new Syrian administration in light of geopolitical shifts in the region.

Kuwaiti Emir Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah sent a congratulatory telegram to Sharaa, extending his sincere congratulations and best wishes, according to the official Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA).

On December 30, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah al-Yahya, who currently chairs the GCC Ministerial Council, visited Damascus for the first time since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. They met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, including efforts to rebuild Syria’s economy. Al-Yahya confirmed that Kuwait plans to reopen its embassy in Damascus soon.

In a press briefing, al-Yahya added that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development intends to increase its aid to Syria in the coming period, signaling a Gulf openness to diplomatic relations with Syria following last month’s ouster of the Assad regime.

In this context, the Kuwaiti foreign minister emphasized that GCC states stand in solidarity with Syria, affirming their respect for its sovereignty and support for its stability. He also stressed the rejection of any violation of Syria’s sovereignty, calling for the lifting of sanctions on Syria and the beginning of a new chapter in relations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.