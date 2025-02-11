Al-Sharaa Rejects Trump’s Gaza Displacement Plan, Calls for Lifting Sanctions on Syria

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to forcibly relocate the people of Gaza, asserting that it is both impractical and a violation of fundamental rights. Speaking on a podcast with Alistair Campbell, former spokesman for British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and former British Conservative minister Rory Stewart, Al-Sharaa also reiterated his demand for Western nations to lift sanctions on Syria.

“The people of Gaza have endured immense suffering, destruction, and loss of life for more than a year and a half, yet they have resolutely refused to abandon their land,” Al-Sharaa stated. “The Palestinian experience over 80 years of conflict teaches one crucial lesson—steadfastness in the face of adversity.” He further emphasized, “Forcing people out of their homeland is a grave injustice that will neither happen nor succeed.”

Criticizing Trump’s proposal, Al-Sharaa denounced it as both morally and politically indefensible. “It is neither ethical nor politically justifiable for Trump to lead an effort to uproot Palestinians from their land,” he asserted.

Broad Opposition to Trump’s Plan

Al-Sharaa’s remarks align with the widespread rejection of Trump’s proposal across the Arab and Muslim world. The controversial plan seeks to “purchase and control” Gaza under the guise of reconstruction while permanently relocating its Palestinian residents to Jordan and Egypt—without granting them the right of return.

Trump recently reiterated his position, this time warning that U.S. aid to Egypt and Jordan could be cut if they refused to accept displaced Palestinians. “I may halt aid to Jordan and Egypt if they don’t take in refugees,” he stated. “I believe Jordan will accept them,” he added, suggesting that many in Gaza would leave if given an alternative location.

Al-Sharaa Urges Sanctions Relief for Syria

Turning to Syria’s economic challenges, Al-Sharaa stressed the urgent need for sanctions relief, arguing that there is now an international consensus on the issue. “The U.S. sanctions are no longer justified after the fall of the previous regime,” he stated.

He also highlighted Syria’s pressing security and economic concerns, stressing that stability can only be achieved through sustained economic growth. “Without economic development, there will be no security—only chaos and instability,” he warned.

Rebuilding Syria’s Military

Discussing Syria’s military restructuring following the removal of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Al-Sharaa revealed that thousands of volunteers have joined the newly established Syrian army. “There is no forced conscription; recruitment has been entirely voluntary,” he explained. He further noted that under the previous regime, compulsory military service had driven many young Syrians to flee the country.

Growing Regional Tensions

Trump’s insistence on a plan widely condemned by Arab and Muslim nations has only intensified regional tensions. His proposal to relocate Gaza’s population—framed as a humanitarian effort—has been met with strong opposition from Palestinian leadership and international human rights organizations, who argue that forced displacement constitutes a violation of international law.

As the situation continues to develop, Al-Sharaa’s statements reinforce the mounting rejection of Trump’s proposal while emphasizing Syria’s demand for sanctions relief amid its ongoing efforts to restore stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.