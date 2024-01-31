Chargé d’Affaires of Saudi Embassy in Syria to Land in Damascus on Saturday

Al-Watan said the Saudi charge d'affaires will present a copy of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants upon arrival.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdullah al-Haris, is scheduled to arrive in Damascus next Saturday, accompanied by a delegation of Saudi diplomats. This marks a significant diplomatic development as Haris became the first Saudi diplomat to resume work in Syria since 2012.

According to information obtained by Al-Watan, the Saudi charge d’affaires will present a copy of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants upon arrival. Subsequently, he will carry out his diplomatic duties from a hotel in the capital, where consular services will be reinstated. Additionally, Haris will oversee the restoration efforts of the embassy building located in the Abou Roumaneh area in Damascus. There are plans for the appointment of an ambassador to the Kingdom at a later date.

Following the recent reopening of the Syrian embassy in Riyadh, which occurred promptly after the arrival of the Syrian ambassador to the Kingdom, Ayman Sousan, consular services resumed normal operations. The embassy began providing essential services to the nearly one million Syrian residents in the Kingdom, based on circulating figures.

On the twenty-fourth of last month, Ambassador Sousan officially presented a copy of his credentials as Syria’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia. This move comes after both Syria and Saudi Arabia decided on the tenth of May, 2023, to restore the operations of their diplomatic missions, ending more than a decade during which embassies in the two countries remained closed.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.