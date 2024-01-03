Arab Tribal Forces Escalate Attacks Against the SDF

Sources reported significant casualties among SDF militants due to recent attacks by tribal fighters, according to al-Watan.

The Syrian army successfully repelled a significant assault by ISIS terrorists in the western countryside of Deir-ez-Zor. Numerous terrorists were killed and wounded during the operation. Simultaneously, Arab tribal fighters in the region declared their intention to intensify attacks against the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militias in the coming year.

According to a field source in the western countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, Syrian Arab Army units effectively countered the large-scale ISIS attack on Tuesday. The assault targeted key positions of the Syrian army in Wadi Shiha, situated in the al-Tibni desert to the west of Deir-ez-Zor.

The source informed Al-Watan that Syrian Arab Army units closely monitored the movements of ISIS terrorists, effectively engaging them with appropriate weaponry. The terrorists were subsequently defeated, resulting in the casualties of dozens under the artillery shelling.

The source emphatically refuted any claims suggesting that the terrorist organization had gained control over Syrian army military points in the Tibni desert. He clarified that Syrian army units had taken measures, including closing the road connecting the desert to the town of Maadan, to anticipate a potential repeat attack and ensure the comprehensive security of the area.

In a related development, a tribal source in the Deir-ez-Zor countryside emphasized that the unified Arab tribal forces, consolidating their brigades and factions under a cohesive “military command” two months ago, are committed to sustaining coordinated and robust offensives against the SDF throughout their areas of influence in the governorate. Notably, the Arab component constitutes the majority of the population in these regions.

The source revealed to Al-Watan that, utilizing RPG shells and mortars, the Arab tribal forces executed their most formidable attacks against SDF military points and checkpoints in the town of Al-Shuhail, situated on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, east of Deir-ez-Zor. The assault resulted in the death of seven militants, with more than 15 others sustaining injuries. After the attack, intense clashes ensued between the two factions, prompting the militias to deploy substantial reinforcements to the town. Additionally, a curfew was imposed, and a raid and arrest campaign targeting residents was conducted by the militias.

The source reported significant casualties among SDF militants due to recent attacks by tribal fighters over the past two days. These assaults targeted SDF gatherings and military positions in and around the towns of Dhiban, al-Tayana, al-Shafa, and al-Jardi, located to the east of Deir-ez-Zor. Notably, the attacks persisted despite the assistance of US occupation forces, which deployed war helicopters to monitor the movements of the Arab tribal forces from those towns to al-Shuhail.

The tribal source highlighted additional substantial human and military losses inflicted on the SDF when Arab tribal forces targeted an SDF military convoy two days ago on the road connecting the town of Abriha to al-Sabha, situated to the east of Deir-ez-Zor.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.