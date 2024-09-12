Teachers Flee Public Schools for Better Pay in Private Institutions, Ministry of Education Promises Action

Syria’s education sector is grappling with an exodus of teachers from public schools, as many are flocking to private institutions in search of better pay amidst the country’s ongoing economic crisis, a consequence of years of war.

Several teachers who spoke with Hashtag revealed that the monthly salary for an administrative employee in public schools is around 350,000 Syrian pounds, while teachers earn slightly more, with salaries starting at 400,000 Syrian pounds, depending on their experience and position.

In stark contrast, teachers in private schools are earning significantly higher wages. One teacher reported to Hashtag that administrative workers in private institutions earn as much as 1.2 million Syrian pounds per month. Teacher salaries in these schools range between 1.5 million to 2 million Syrian pounds.

Secondary school teachers in private institutions, who are paid per hour, also see a substantial difference in compensation. The rate for one hour of teaching ranges from 100,000 to 150,000 Syrian pounds, further incentivizing the shift away from public schools.

A source from the Syrian Ministry of Education confirmed to Hashtag that a new decision is in the works to address the growing trend of teachers leaving public schools for private ones. The proposed decision aims to create a more comfortable and supportive working environment for all educators in the public sector.

The source also clarified that teachers are permitted to work in private schools, as long as it does not conflict with their public school teaching schedules. Teachers can submit a request to the Ministry of Education, which is generally approved without delay.

Currently, more than 400 private educational institutions in Syria serve 15% of the nation’s students, while over 10,000 public schools are preparing to welcome students for the upcoming school year.

The Ministry’s forthcoming decision aims to stem the loss of teachers from public schools, but whether it will succeed in curbing the exodus remains to be seen.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.