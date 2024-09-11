Dozens Arrested After Violent Clashes: Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham Security Forces Suppress Idlib Protest

A few meters away from the Book Fair in Idlib, which is being leveraged by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) to improve its image and promote its institutions, the city witnessed protests by hundreds of demonstrators on the evening of Tuesday, September 10, 2024. HTS responded with repression, using beatings and arrests indiscriminately against both women and men. This led to significant tension and widespread condemnation.

Meanwhile, the so-called “influencers” have remained silent on the ongoing situation in Idlib, focusing instead on extensive coverage of the Book Fair, which some activists and followers criticize as excessive and unbalanced.

Idlib also sees daily protests predominantly led by women from Hizb ut-Tahrir, many of whom are relatives of detainees. These women demonstrate in front of the newly established Board of Grievances building, demanding the release of their imprisoned relatives. Despite the importance of their demands, media coverage of these protests is limited due to Hizb ut-Tahrir’s control over the demonstrations.

On Tuesday afternoon, tensions escalated when verbal altercations between the women demonstrators and HTS security forces led to assaults on some women. Activists reported the use of demeaning slogans by officials in an attempt to pacify the situation, further igniting public outrage.

The assault on the women triggered widespread anger, with Hizb ut-Tahrir supporters and other activists in the Idlib countryside calling for protests in the city. In response, HTS strengthened its security presence to prevent large crowds from gathering. Demonstrations spread across several streets, with protesters chanting against HTS. Security forces responded with violence, arresting dozens of men and women.

News of the suppression in Idlib sparked additional protests in nearby areas, with activists expressing their dismay at the lack of response from certain figures and influencers, who continue to prioritize coverage of events like the “Book Fair” over human rights violations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.