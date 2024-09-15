Syria Today – Syria’s New Prime Minister; Heavy Death Toll in September; Kidnapped Jordanians Returned From Syria

As tensions in Syria continue to escalate, President Bashar al-Assad has appointed Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali as the country’s new prime minister, marking a significant political shift. Al-Jalali, a civil engineer and former minister, takes on the role amid Syria’s ongoing economic struggles and international sanctions. He succeeds Hussein Arnous, whose administration had been functioning as a caretaker government following parliamentary elections in July. The appointment comes at a critical juncture, with widespread violence claiming nearly 140 lives across the country since early September, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Additionally, regional tensions persist, with the recent safe return of two Jordanian citizens abducted in Syria and ongoing diplomatic efforts by Russia to ease strained relations between Syria and Turkey. Meanwhile, thousands of Syrian refugees in Lebanon continue to face mass evictions, further complicating the humanitarian crisis both inside and outside of Syria.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appointed Mohammad Ghazi Jalali as the new prime minister of the country, as reported by state media on Saturday. At 55 years of age, Jalali, a civil engineer and economist, has been assigned the responsibility of establishing a new cabinet, as indicated by the presidential decree, ModernDiplomacy.eu reported.

He succeeds Hussein Arnous, who had held the position of prime minister since June 2020. Arnous’s administration had been operating in a caretaker capacity since its term concluded following the parliamentary elections in July. Jalali previously held the position of communications minister from 2014 to 2016 and possesses a doctorate in engineering economics from Ain Shams University in Egypt, along with degrees in civil engineering from Damascus University.

Jalali’s appointment comes after a meeting on Friday between Assad and the leaders of Syria’s ruling Baath Party to deliberate on the formation of the new government. An official announcement regarding the complete cabinet is anticipated in the forthcoming days, with the new administration set to present its policy statement to the Syrian People’s Assembly on September 25.

Syria Conflict Claims 138 Lives Since Early September

The Syrian Observatory of Human Rights reported that violence continues to escalate in Syria, with nearly 140 people killed across the country since early September. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that 138 individuals, including both civilians and combatants, have lost their lives in various circumstances such as military operations, assassinations, and explosions of war remnants.

These numbers are part of a larger, disturbing trend. Since the start of the Syrian Civil War, estimates suggest that between 580,000 and 617,910 people have been killed ¹. The conflict has also resulted in significant displacement, with over 13 million Syrians forced to flee their homes.

Two Jordanian citizens abducted in Syria return safely to Jordan

Jordanian citizens Maher Sufi and Mahmoud Owaidah, who were abducted in Syria over two weeks ago, have safely returned to Jordan, the Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday, according to Jordan Times.

According to the ministry, their return was secured through cooperation with Syrian authorities, who facilitated their release and arranged their transport back to Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, reported.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufyan Qudah expressed gratitude for the Syrian authorities’ cooperation in securing the release and safe return of the two citizens.

Continuous efforts were made until the citizens were located and safely returned, he added.

Iraq Announces Release of Iraqi Citizen Kidnapped in Syria

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs-MOFA announced on Sunday, the release of an Iraqi citizen who was kidnapped in Syria’s Homs, INA news agency reported.

In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Ministry stated, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the release of the Iraqi citizen Abu Hassan Hamid Musaad, who was kidnapped three weeks ago in the Al-Bayada region in rural Homs, after arriving from Basra province with the intention of marrying a Syrian woman.”

The statement added that “thanks to the diligent efforts exerted by the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus and Beirut, in cooperation with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, and through direct communication with security leadership in the Syrian government and the Lebanese security agencies, represented by the Intelligence Command, the citizen has been liberated.”

The statement further noted that “the gang responsible for the kidnapping had demanded a ransom of $500,000. However, the Iraqi Embassy and the National Intelligence Service successfully secured the release without engaging in any negotiations with the kidnappers. The perpetrators will be dealt with according to the law by the relevant authorities.”

Russia calls for dialogue to ease Syria-Turkey tensions

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized the need for increased dialogue between Ankara and Damascus to restore ties and stabilize the region.

According to Rudaw, Ryabkov stated that Russia is committed to finding balanced solutions to regional problems, with the Ankara-Damascus relationship being a key aspect.

However, Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad reiterated that Damascus will only engage with Turkey after it withdraws its troops from Syria and Iraq.

Turkey has supported rebel forces opposing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and occupied parts of northern Syria.

Russia, Syria’s main backer, seeks normalization of ties between Syria and Turkey.

‘Injustice at its peak’: Wave of expulsions plagues Syrian refugees in Lebanon

UAE’s The National published a long report on the ongoing mass evictions of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, detailing the harsh conditions they face due to tightened restrictions, legal hurdles, and widespread displacement across the country.

Since April 2024, thousands of Syrian refugees in Lebanon have been forcibly evicted from their homes as the government and municipalities intensify efforts to reduce their presence. In the northern village of Raashine, siblings Oussama and Hala, who had lived there for over a decade, found themselves among the many refugees forced out due to tightened restrictions on Syrians without legal residency. Despite being UN-registered refugees, their expired residency permits and the inability to secure rental contracts left them with no legal recourse. By late June, they and at least 150 others were evicted, left to sleep on the streets while searching for new housing.

This situation is part of a broader crackdown on Syrian refugees across Lebanon. According to the Access Centre for Human Rights (ACHR), over 3,865 Syrians have been evicted from various Lebanese villages since April, though the real number is likely much higher. ACHR’s director, Mohammad Hassan, highlighted the difficulty in accurately tracking the evictions, noting that while they verified around 1,000 deportations in 2023, the UN counted 13,000.

Lebanon’s General Security agency announced new residency restrictions in May, following the killing of a local official by a Syrian criminal gang, which fueled anti-Syrian sentiments. Checkpoints were set up nationwide to detain Syrians without permits, and many municipalities issued mass eviction orders. Critics argue that these actions aim to pressure refugees into leaving the country, a stance supported by several Lebanese politicians.

Syrian refugees now face a desperate situation, with many, like Oussama, being forced out of their homes with little warning. One morning, while he was out buying bread, authorities sealed his house, with his children and belongings still inside. Threatened with having his property burned, Oussama had to pull his children out through a window and spent three nights sleeping on the street. Eventually, he negotiated to retrieve his belongings, but his family remained displaced, unsure of where to go next.

The Lebanese government’s eviction campaign has led to widespread displacement, with refugees moving from village to village in search of shelter. In Raashine alone, 150 of the 250 Syrian occupants were evicted, including Hala, who relocated to a cramped basement apartment in the nearby town of Miryata, sharing the space with her brother’s family. However, a month later, they received eviction orders from the municipality again, forcing them to move once more.

The evictions have drawn criticism from human rights groups, who argue that the government’s policy is merely displacing Syrians from one area to another without addressing the root causes of their presence. Local officials admit that the campaign has been chaotic and inconsistent, comparing it to a “game of tag” as refugees move from village to village. The Lebanese state’s limited resources and inability to conduct a centralized survey have further complicated efforts to enforce the controversial plan.

As Lebanon continues to grapple with political mismanagement and an economic crisis, Syrian refugees remain scapegoated for the country’s problems, with eviction campaigns leaving many in limbo and without stable shelter.