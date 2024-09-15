Bashar al-Assad Appoints Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali to Form New Syrian Government

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has issued a decree appointing Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali to form a new government, marking a significant reshuffle in the country’s political leadership. The announcement, made through the regime’s official news agency (SANA), follows consultations between al-Assad and the central leadership of the ruling Baath Party.

Jalali’s appointment comes as Syria continues to grapple with a severe economic crisis and international sanctions, issues that have plagued the current cabinet, led by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous. Arnous, who had headed the government since June 2020, assumed a caretaker role after the parliamentary elections in July, and was previously reappointed by Assad in August 2021 despite widespread criticism over his administration’s inability to address the country’s economic decline.

Who is Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali?

Born in Damascus in 1969, Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali is a seasoned figure in both the Syrian government and academic sectors. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Damascus University, followed by a Master’s and PhD in Engineering Economics from Ain Shams University in Cairo. Jalali’s career has spanned numerous high-profile roles in the regime, including serving as Minister of Communications and Technology from 2014 to 2016, and as Deputy Minister of Communications and Technology from 2008 to 2014.

In addition to his government roles, Jalali has established himself as an academic leader, currently serving as President of the Syrian Private University and as an Associate Professor. His academic contributions are complemented by his role as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Arab Quality Makers, further emphasizing his influence in both educational and administrative circles.

Controversy Surrounding the Appointment

Despite his qualifications and extensive experience, Jalali’s appointment has raised concerns due to his involvement in the regime’s violent crackdown on civilians during the Syrian uprising. In 2014, the European Union imposed sanctions on Jalali, including asset freezes and a travel ban, for his role in the repression. Switzerland followed suit with similar sanctions. These punitive measures stem from Jalali’s actions as part of the regime’s apparatus during one of the bloodiest periods of the Syrian conflict.

The new government, under Jalali’s leadership, is expected to face immense challenges in addressing Syria’s ongoing economic collapse, humanitarian crises, and international isolation. While Assad’s decision to appoint Jalali signals a potential shift in political strategy, it also raises questions about the regime’s commitment to genuine reform. Jalali’s background, particularly his association with past government repression, casts doubt on whether the new administration will pursue any meaningful changes.

As Syria continues to navigate both internal and external pressures, the formation of this new cabinet will likely be closely scrutinized by both domestic and international observers, eager to see whether Jalali’s leadership will bring any relief to a nation long entrenched in conflict and economic despair.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.