Assad’s Government Expels Houthis, Hands Over Yemeni Embassy to Legitimate Government

Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak has confirmed that Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad of the Syrian government informed him on Wednesday of the decision to return control of the Yemeni embassy in Damascus to the legitimate Yemeni government.

This announcement followed the removal of Houthi militia from the embassy, which they had controlled since 2016, as part of the Arab normalization measures involving the Syrian regime, led by Saudi Arabia.

Bin Mubarak stated in an interview with Independent Arabia that he received an official notification regarding the Houthis’ evacuation from the Yemeni embassy in Damascus. He emphasized that this development was a result of discussions between Yemeni officials and the Saudi Arabian and Yemeni governments.

Furthermore, the Yemeni foreign minister expressed his country’s immediate readiness to establish a diplomatic mission in Damascus.

On Tuesday, a Houthi militia leader, Khaled al-Arasi, disclosed that the Syrian regime had notified their representatives of the necessity to vacate the Yemeni embassy in Damascus. He characterized this action as a significant setback for the militia, marking their failure in their sole attempt to represent themselves in international relations.

