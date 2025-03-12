The Sharaa-Abdi Agreement: A Step Toward Syrian Reconciliation?

The agreement signed on March 10 between Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, and the Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), General Mazloum Abdi, has emerged as one of the most significant political developments in Syria in recent days. Many observers view it as a potential pathway toward a political settlement and national reconciliation, which could ultimately lead to a resolution of the Syrian conflict that persisted until the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December last year.

A Landmark Syrian-Syrian Agreement

Syrian analysts consider the agreement a crucial step toward aligning positions between Damascus and the Autonomous Administration in North and East Syria (AANES). The deal covers military, administrative, and economic issues, opening new avenues for cooperation in trade, governance, and the assertion of Syrian state sovereignty over all its territories.

Hassan al-Daghim, a Syrian researcher, described the agreement as “vital and decisive,” emphasizing that it fulfills one of the core principles of the Syrian revolution—preserving the country’s territorial unity. He stressed that this was a purely Syrian-Syrian agreement, aimed at rejecting any form of partition.

Similarly, Walid Juli, a researcher at the Euphrates Center for Studies, highlighted the political significance of the deal. He noted that it establishes a shared stance between the two sides on key national concerns, particularly the preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity. According to Juli, the agreement counters regional and local forces that have accused the SDF and the Autonomous Administration of separatist ambitions.

Al-Daghim also pointed out that the deal could have a significant economic impact. He noted that it would facilitate trade routes, allow for the movement of citizens under Syrian state supervision, and ensure that Syria’s resources remain under national sovereignty.

Three Core Issues: Military, Administrative, and Economic

Juli outlined three primary areas addressed in the agreement: military cooperation, administrative coordination, and economic management. All of these, he argued, are directly tied to the broader political framework defining the relationship between the Autonomous Administration and the transitional government in Damascus.

One of the most critical aspects of the deal is its provision for a new Syrian constitution that guarantees the rights of Kurds and other ethnic and religious communities. However, Juli explained that the specifics of these guarantees would be determined through designated committees, whose discussions and conclusions have not yet been disclosed.

Another significant clause in the agreement is the nationwide ceasefire. Juli pointed out that this measure is particularly important in light of recent unrest in Syria’s coastal regions. He stressed that both sides have now taken a unified stance, distinguishing between remnants of the former regime (Floul al-Nizam) and the Alawite community, which has often been wrongly accused of collective responsibility for past atrocities.

Addressing the Displacement Crisis

The return of displaced Syrians to their original homes—including areas such as Afrin, Tell Abyad, and Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain)—is another key provision of the agreement. Juli described this as a “highly significant” step toward national reconciliation and justice for those forced to flee their homes due to war and demographic engineering.

On the military front, the agreement acknowledges the SDF’s extensive combat experience and organizational capabilities. Juli noted that integrating the SDF into Syria’s national military structures would be a gradual process, starting at the highest command levels before extending to the broader ranks. This, he argued, would ensure an orderly transition rather than a haphazard or individualistic merger.

From an administrative and economic perspective, the agreement establishes the return of key state institutions to Damascus’ control. Juli noted that the SDF and the Autonomous Administration had already expressed their willingness to hand over certain governmental functions, such as civil registry offices, land and property records, official border crossings, and control over critical natural resources like oil and gas.

Does the Agreement Conflict with Decentralization?

Despite the reassertion of state authority over key institutions, Juli emphasized that the agreement does not contradict the principles of decentralization that the Kurds and other communities in North and East Syria have long advocated. Instead, he argued, it seeks to balance local governance with national unity, ensuring that Syria remains a unified state while accommodating regional administrative autonomy.

A Step Toward Stability?

While the agreement represents a significant political shift, its long-term success will depend on the willingness of both parties to implement its provisions in good faith. If carried out effectively, the deal could mark the beginning of a broader reconciliation process, addressing longstanding grievances and fostering a more inclusive political order in Syria.

For now, the Sharaa-Abdi agreement stands as a pivotal moment in Syria’s post-Assad transition—one that may shape the country’s future political landscape in the years to come.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.