Syria’s New Leadership Reaches Agreement with Suweida Leaders

In a landmark development, Syria’s new administration has reached an agreement with community leaders in Suweida, a predominantly Druze province in the country’s south, formally integrating the region into the Syrian state. The agreement comes less than 24 hours after a similar deal was signed between President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), signaling a broader push to consolidate national unity and restore state control across fragmented regions.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the agreement allows for:

The deployment of 300 Syrian security personnel into Suweida.

The reintegration of 600 former police officers from Suweida into the national police force following security settlements.

The Syrian government’s appointment of a provincial police chief, along with two deputies—one of whom must be from Suweida.

The submission of 400 names by local factions for potential integration into the Ministry of Interior’s security structure.

The deal closely mirrors the agreement reached with the SDF, which also centered on integrating military and civilian institutions into the state framework while addressing local concerns about representation and governance.

A Turning Point for Suweida

The agreement follows weeks of discussions and rising tensions in the province, where local Druze factions had sought greater autonomy while maintaining ties with the Syrian state. According to reports, Monday’s breakthrough coincided with high-profile visits to Suweida’s three leading spiritual figures—Sami Al-Hannawi, Yusuf Jarboj, and Hikmat Al-Hijri.

In a symbolic display of national unity, a group of activists staged a demonstration in Al-Karama Square in central Suweida, reaffirming their commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and rejecting any calls for partition. Additionally, the Syrian national flag was raised over the governorate building—a striking reversal after members of Suweida’s military council had removed it just days earlier.

President Sharaa Meets Suweida Delegation

On Monday, President Ahmad Al-Sharaa hosted a delegation from Suweida at the Presidential Palace in Damascus. The delegation comprised leading intellectuals, academics, activists from Al-Karama Square, tribal representatives, and figures involved in Syria’s National Dialogue Conference.

According to Suweida Media Center, the meeting underscored the historic nature of this transitional period, with Syrians striving toward a democratic nation governed by justice, law, and fair representation—despite regional and international challenges threatening Syria’s unity.

Meanwhile, Suweida 24 quoted Suleiman Al-Kafri, a participant in the meeting, who described the talks as “productive” and characterized by openness and candor. Al-Kafri stated that the delegation raised key demands, including:

Strengthening national citizenship.

Advancing transitional justice.

Implementing constitutional reforms.

Improving living conditions, including salary increases and better public services for water, electricity, and fuel.

A Step Toward Stability or a Temporary Truce?

While the agreement marks a significant political and security milestone, questions remain about its long-term durability. Suweida has been a hotbed of protests and demands for political reform, with many in the province resisting full government control while opposing separatist tendencies. The success of this deal will depend on the government’s ability to address local grievances, particularly economic hardships and governance issues.

With two major agreements signed in less than 24 hours, the Sharaa administration appears intent on consolidating its authority while negotiating localized settlements, rather than pursuing military confrontation. Whether these agreements will usher in lasting stability or merely delay future unrest remains to be seen.

Observer’s Note:

The Suwayda24 Network denied reports about a “new agreement” being reached in Suweida, citing a source close to the druze spiritual leader, Hikmat al-Hijri. Meanwhile, Laith al-Balous, leader of the Men of Dignity faction, said Syrian security forces will enter Suweida soon. This signals potential disagreements between the Druze.