Tragic Terrorist Drone Attack Shakes Military Academy Graduation in Homs

On Thursday, a devastating terrorist attack rocked the city of Homs in Syria, targeting a graduation ceremony at the Military Academy. According to a statement released by the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces, the attack involved drones carrying explosive ammunition and occurred immediately after the conclusion of the graduation ceremony.

This cowardly act claimed the lives of several civilians, including invited family members, as well as military personnel, and left dozens injured. The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces has denounced this heinous act, describing it as an unprecedented criminal act. They have vowed to respond with full force and determination against the terrorist groups responsible, emphasizing that the planners and executors will be held accountable.

Government announces a three-day mourning period

In response to the tragic events in Homs, the Syrian government declared a three-day official mourning period beginning tomorrow, October 6th 2023. This period of mourning is in honour of the martyrs, both civilians and soldiers, who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on the Military Academy cadets’ graduation ceremony.

As a sign of respect and remembrance, flags throughout Syria, as well as at embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, will be lowered to half-mast during this time.

Foreign Ministry

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry of Syria strongly denounced the heinous terrorist crime carried out by U.S. occupation-backed terrorist groups. In a statement, they emphasized that this attack, which claimed the lives of civilians and military personnel and left many injured, showcased the brutal and bloody methods employed by the perpetrators.

The Syrian Arab Republic, in the strongest terms, has condemned this act and reiterated its determination to combat terrorism and maintain stability in the country.

This tragic event in Homs serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Syria and its commitment to defending its citizens against terrorism, both domestically and internationally. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.