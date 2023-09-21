Syrian President, First Lady Embark on Official Visit to China and Syrian Athletes Shine at Asian Games

As Assad's visit unfolds, it promises to strengthen the multifaceted ties between Syria and China, the pro-government al-Baath writes.

In a significant diplomatic development, President Bashar al-Assad and First Lady Asma al-Assad have commenced their official visit to the People’s Republic of China. The trip began with an impressive reception ceremony held at Hangzhou International Airport, emphasizing the close ties between Syria and China.

The esteemed guests were warmly received by a high-level delegation, including Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, Vice Chairman of the Advisory Council of Zhejiang Province, Gong Xiwei, and the Chinese Ambassador to Damascus, along with his spouse. The event featured an honour guard formation on both sides of the red carpet, creating an ambiance of grandeur. Notably, a group of enthusiastic Chinese children added to the festive atmosphere, waving national flags and singing a medley of Chinese patriotic and traditional songs. As a gesture of goodwill, two young children presented President al-Assad and the First Lady with bouquets of flowers.

Meanwhile, in the heart of Hangzhou, the organizing committee of the 19th Asian Games extended a warm welcome to participating sports delegations, including Syria’s representatives, at the Asian Games Athletes Village. Syria’s involvement in these games marked its 11th appearance in the tournament, the previous one being during the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia in 2018.

Omar al-Aroub, Vice Head of the General Sports Federation and leader of the Syrian sports delegation, took center stage during the ceremony. He presented the shield of the Syrian Olympic Committee to the organizing committee, symbolizing unity and sportsmanship. The gathering also witnessed the raising of the Syrian flag, accompanied by the national anthem, signifying Syria’s proud participation in this prestigious sporting event.

Chinese Foreign Ministry

In Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed its wholehearted embrace of President al-Assad and First Lady Asma al-Assad’s visit to China, viewing it as a monumental opportunity to elevate bilateral relations to new heights. During a daily press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning asserted, “We believe that President al-Assad’s visit will deepen mutual political trust and cooperation in various fields and push bilateral relations to a new level.” She underscored the enduring friendship between China and Syria, with Syria being one of the earliest Arab nations to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing.

China and Syria have nurtured a strong and traditional friendship over the past 76 years since establishing diplomatic ties. President al-Assad’s commitment to bolstering these bonds resonates with Chinese officials, and meetings with President Xi Jinping and other dignitaries are anticipated to provide a platform for extensive discussions on bilateral relations and shared concerns.

As President al-Assad’s visit unfolds, it promises to strengthen the multifaceted ties between Syria and China, encompassing political trust and economic cooperation. This visit stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between the two nations and their collective commitment to fortify relations across various domains.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.