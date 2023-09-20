Emir of Qatar: Injustice Against the Syrian People is not Fate

Sheikh Tamim asserted that Syria requires a comprehensive settlement achieved through a political process, according to al-Modon.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, has called for a comprehensive resolution to the Syrian conflict, emphasizing the urgent need to end the suffering of the Syrian people. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, he highlighted the necessity of addressing the injustices faced by the Syrian population and stressed that the current situation cannot be accepted as their fate.

Sheikh Tamim asserted that Syria requires a comprehensive settlement achieved through a political process that adheres to the principles outlined in the Geneva Declaration 1 and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254. This approach aims to fulfill the aspirations of the Syrian people while preserving Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and independence.

Furthermore, the Emir of Qatar emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means, highlighting that peaceful resolution, though challenging, is a far less costly option than warfare.

In his address, Sheikh Tamim also touched upon various international and regional issues. He voiced concern over the plight of the Palestinian people living under Israeli occupation, describing the situation as akin to an apartheid regime in the 21st century. He expressed regret over the outbreak of violence in Sudan and condemned the crimes committed against civilians in Khartoum, demanding accountability for the perpetrators.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres echoed the dire state of Syria, stating that the country has been reduced to rubble, and the prospects for peace seem more distant than ever. During his opening remarks at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Guterres highlighted the numerous challenges facing people worldwide, including disasters and conflicts, particularly in the Middle East.

Guterres called upon the General Assembly to renew and strengthen multilateral international institutions, reform the Security Council, and restructure the international financial system. He stressed that the current global landscape, characterized by multipolarity, necessitates effective and robust multilateral institutions to uphold peace and security.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.