New American Plan in Syria, Specifically Suweida

The U.S. is trying to implement a plan in Suweida with the local Druze population similar to the eastern Syria region run by the SDF, according to Athr Press.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported leaks confirming that the U.S. administration is working to copy the model of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Syria, in the southern governorate of Suweida. This development comes in conjunction with talk about U.S. moves in the Syrian issue at the political and field levels to limit Arab and Turkish rapprochement with Syria.

The newspaper quoted diplomatic sources in Jordan as saying that the U.S. administration is seeking to implement a plan in Suweida, based on the management of the governorate from the local population, similar to the eastern Syria region run by the SDF.

Arab diplomats said: “This plan will serve Israel and Jordan, in terms of turning southern Syria into a buffer zone — as is the case in northern Syria for Turkey.”

In this regard, the newspaper pointed to a diplomatic report that confirmed that the Russian ambassador in Ankara, Alexei Yerkhov, stated in front of Arab ambassadors accredited in Turkey, that the United States is in the process of reorganizing its strategy in Syria, and one of the indicators of this is the reformation of the “Commando of the Revolution” faction in Al-Tanf, and calling it the “Free Syrian Forces.”

The U.S.-backed SDF in the east is linked to southern Syria

About Suweida, this governorate witnessed last year’s security tension, which began with protests over the living situation. Suddenly, gunmen stormed government buildings and tried to destroy and burn them. After this, the SDF’s association with this unrest in Suweida emerged, as the SDF issued a statement in which it expressed its support for the protests. According to information obtained by Athr Press from confidential sources, the SDF requested the release of two young women detained by a security authority in Damascus in exchange for the release of journalist Muhammad Al-Saghir, who has been detained by the SDF for more than two years. According to the sources: “The two girls, whom the SDF is demanding to be released, work in the ranks of the SDF and were caught in Suweida while promoting the Kurdish Autonomous Administration project and encouraging the Druze to declare self-administration for their areas.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.