U.S. intelligence is offering a monthly payment of up to two thousand dollars to individuals willing to participate in the conflict in Ukraine, according to Athr Press.

An ongoing negotiation has been revealed between a US intelligence agency and representatives of Kurdish units and Arab tribal sheikhs in Syria. The purpose of these negotiations is to recruit individuals interested in fighting in Ukraine.

According to a Russian military-diplomatic source quoted by the Russian agency “RIA Novosti,” representatives from the Kurdish Self-Defense Units and several Arab tribal sheikhs are currently engaged in discussions. The source also highlighted that the U.S. intelligence agency is offering a monthly payment of up to two thousand dollars to individuals willing to participate in the conflict in Ukraine.

Commenting on this news, Kirill Semyonov, an expert at the Russian Council on International Affairs, stated that fighters who were previously involved in left-wing Kurdish groups during the wars in Syria and Iraq have already been present on Ukrainian territory. He also mentioned that representatives of Kurdish groups might potentially join Ukraine, as some of them already cooperate closely with the Americans, as reported by the Russian newspaper “Vzglyad.”

Regarding the likelihood of acceptance by Kurdish units and Arab tribal sheikhs of the American offer, Semyonov stated that Arab tribal sheikhs have no compelling reason to participate in such activities. However, certain Kurdish groups have a degree of cooperation with the Americans and might eventually end up in Ukraine. Semyonov further pointed out that the proposed salary of two thousand dollars for the Kurds is a significant amount compared to the local standards, as Kurdish fighters usually receive around $500 per month for their involvement in hostilities.

