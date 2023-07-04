“Consultations on Refugee Crisis;” Turkish, Jordanian FM Discuss Syrian Issue

The Syrian refugee issue is a significant concern for both Jordan and Turkey, al-Watan writes.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi have affirmed their commitment to joint efforts in resolving the issue of Syrian refugees. Recognizing that their countries host the largest number of refugees, they held a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, emphasizing the importance of coordination and communication on regional matters. They highlighted that this collaborative approach would benefit not only Turkey and Jordan but also all countries in the region.

During their discussions, particular attention was given to the Syrian crisis. At the press conference, the Turkish Foreign Minister stated, “In our meeting, we assessed recent developments in the Syrian crisis and emphasized the urgent need for stability in the region to facilitate the return of Syrians. We will continue our consultations on this matter.”

Echoing these sentiments, the Jordanian minister added, “We are in agreement about the imperative of intensive efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis and address its humanitarian, security, and political consequences. In this regard, I have exchanged views with Fidan on all the necessary endeavours to achieve this goal.”

Given that the Syrian refugee issue is a significant concern for both Jordan and Turkey, Safadi emphasized during the press conference, “As two major host countries for Syrian refugees, we are keen on making progress in addressing their asylum needs. We concur that the future of refugees lies in their homeland.” He stressed the importance of “a genuine international effort to facilitate their return and invest in political, security, and living conditions that encourage voluntary repatriation.” Additionally, he voiced concern over the diminishing international support provided to host countries, asserting that “the international community must fully assume its responsibility to ensure decent living conditions for refugees.”

Safadi also recalled Jordan’s proposal to establish an international fund aimed at rehabilitating the necessary infrastructure for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees. He revealed that this proposal was discussed with his Turkish counterpart, stating, “We will continue exploring avenues to establish an institutional mechanism that ensures the ongoing commitment of the international community to refugees and promotes the improvement of political and living conditions conducive to their voluntary return.”

The Jordanian foreign minister’s visit to Turkey followed his trip to Damascus, where he met with President Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad.

