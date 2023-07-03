President Assad, Minister Safadi Discuss Bilateral Relations and Syrian Refugee Return

President Assad emphasized that the Syrian government has implemented various legislative, legal, and reconciliation measures, al-Watan writes.

President Bashar al-Assad welcomed Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi on Monday, engaging in discussions concerning bilateral relations and the issue of Syrian refugees. The focus of the talks revolved around facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homes and villages, prioritizing their safety and ensuring the necessary infrastructure, reconstruction, and rehabilitation measures are in place.

President Assad emphasized that the Syrian government has implemented various legislative, legal, and reconciliation measures to create an optimal environment for the refugees’ return. He emphasized the humanitarian and moral nature of the refugee situation, calling for it to remain detached from political considerations.

Minister Safadi, in turn, provided an update on Jordan’s recent efforts in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees. He shared new proposals developed in coordination with the Arab Contact Group and the United Nations. Safadi reiterated Jordan’s commitment to supporting stability in Syria and expressed his country’s desire to collaborate with the Syrian government in various areas to strengthen cooperation and facilitate the return of Syrian refugees.

He also highlighted the importance of gradually addressing the long-term impacts of the Syrian crisis as the most practical and beneficial approach.

