EU Cancels Arab League Meeting Due to Participation of the Syrian Regime

The European Union has decided to cancel a planned meeting with the Arab League due to the participation of a delegation from the Syrian regime led by Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

During a press conference, German Ambassador to Cairo, Frank Hartmann, explained that the cancellation of the June 20th meeting was a result of Berlin’s refusal to engage with the Syrian regime’s Arab League delegation.

Hartmann further stated that it is anticipated that a “bilateral” meeting between Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and European Commission foreign relations chief Josep Borrell will find a way to continue the dialogue without Mekdad’s presence becoming an obstacle.

The German ambassador emphasized the existence of a “consensus” between Germany and Cairo on several regional and international issues. However, Berlin maintains the view that normalizing relations with the Syrian regime lacks justification.

While acknowledging that Berlin “respects” the League’s decision to reinstate the regime and occupy Syria’s seat, he emphasized that Germany will not normalize relations with President Assad. This decision is rooted in the absence of a foundation for such normalization, including the failure to implement United Nations resolutions on a political resolution in Syria.

Hartmann commented, “No progress has been made regarding the UN resolution on Syria, which emphasizes the Syrian regime’s responsibility to improve conditions within the country, facilitate the return of refugees, and combat drug and human trafficking.”

Peter Stano, the spokesperson for the European Union, affirmed the Union’s stance after the decision to reinstate the Syrian regime in the Arab League. He reiterated that the EU will neither normalize relations with Assad nor lift sanctions on the regime. Moreover, he emphasized that the Union will stand by the Syrian people and will not engage in reconstruction efforts until a political solution in line with Security Council Resolution 2254 is achieved.

