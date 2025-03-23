Regional Cooperation to Combat ISIS: A Renewed Front in Post-Assad Syria

More than three months after the fall of the Assad regime, Syria and its neighboring countries are grappling with the persistent threat posed by the so-called Islamic State (ISIS). This shared concern has prompted a significant regional initiative: the establishment of a joint operations center to coordinate efforts in combating ISIS. The decision, taken at a high-level meeting in Amman on 9 March 2025, marks a new chapter of collaboration, reflecting both regional and international recognition of the enduring dangers posed by the group.

A Unified Regional Response

The meeting in Amman brought together foreign ministers, defense ministers, military chiefs, and intelligence heads from Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Turkey. In their final communiqué, the participants denounced terrorism in all its forms and committed to a joint military, security, and ideological effort against ISIS. Central to this commitment was the decision to establish a joint operations center to coordinate regional efforts and support ongoing international initiatives aimed at eradicating ISIS and neutralizing the security threats it poses within Syria and beyond.

The call for a collective approach was echoed by Jordan’s foreign minister, who stressed the need for a unified response to Syria’s security challenges. His Iraqi counterpart highlighted the growing strength of ISIS in the region, underscoring the need for real-time intelligence sharing and proactive measures, noting that Iraq’s stability is inextricably linked to Syria’s.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for April in Turkey, reinforcing the seriousness of the initiative. The Iraqi foreign minister, during a visit to Damascus, confirmed that the joint operations room would be launched soon and called for intensified international cooperation to dismantle ISIS networks.

A Justified Initiative

Despite sustained U.S.-led airstrikes and the ongoing targeting of extremist figures linked to groups like Hurras al-Din (a former al-Qaeda affiliate), ISIS has regained momentum since Assad’s fall. The group capitalized on the resulting security vacuum to reassert itself. In January 2025, ISIS condemned Syrian rebel factions involved in the 11-day operation that ended Assad’s rule, branding them as “proxies” for Turkey and other powers, and denouncing their calls for a civil state as “heretical” and “treasonous.”

ISIS’s threats quickly transcended rhetoric. In early January, Syria’s General Intelligence Directorate foiled a bombing attempt at the Sayyida Zainab shrine near Damascus, allegedly planned by ISIS operatives. The Ministry of Interior arrested several suspects and released images of four detainees said to belong to the group. In March, Syrian authorities aired confessions from a captured ISIS cell accused of plotting multiple attacks in Damascus, Maaloula, and other locations. The cell also claimed responsibility for the assassination of ex-Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Maria al-Qahtani in April 2024.

According to their confessions, the cell intended to target religious minorities to provoke sectarian strife and international outrage. They also planned a car bomb attack on a church in Maaloula during New Year celebrations, thwarted by heightened security.

International Attention and Support

International actors have expressed cautious support for these efforts. French President Emmanuel Macron, at a recent Syria-focused conference in Paris, urged Syria’s new leadership to explore partnership with the international anti-ISIS coalition based in Iraq, warning against the resurgence of Syria as a hub for Iran-backed militias and terrorist groups. Macron pledged French readiness to cooperate—respecting Syrian sovereignty—if Damascus commits to combating terrorism.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also encouraged Syria to join the anti-ISIS coalition during a visit to Damascus.

The presence of ISIS sleeper cells within Syria is no longer in question. Syria’s Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra acknowledged this reality in a televised interview in January, affirming that security agencies are actively pursuing ISIS remnants.

