The View From Damascus – The New Syria? Navigating Power, Reform, and Reality in the Transitional Era

On March 30, 2025, President Ahmed al-Sharaa formally unveiled Syria’s new transitional government in a nationally broadcast ceremony from the People’s Palace in Damascus. The announcement, hailed as a historic moment for the country emerging from nearly fifteen years of devastating war, marked the most ambitious political reconfiguration since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024. Yet while regional and international actors issued cautious statements of welcome, the Syrian public and critical observers have raised deeper questions about the nature, inclusivity, and long-term implications of this transition.

The new cabinet, composed of 22 ministers, reflects a blend of technocrats, returnees from the diaspora, symbolic minority figures, and key holdovers from the interim ruling coalition dominated by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Sharaa’s speech promised transparency, anti-corruption, institutional rebuilding, and economic revival. New ministries for Youth and Sports as well as Emergency and Disaster Response were introduced, while officials pledged to restore the rule of law and reenergize Syria’s battered economy.

The announcement by Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, of the formation of a new government has been met with broad Arab and international support. Several regional and Western capitals expressed hope that this step marks a genuine beginning toward fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability, and justice after years of war and suffering.

Arab Support for the Political Transition

The first message of support came from the United Arab Emirates, where President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory cable to President Sharaa on the formation of the government. Similar messages were sent by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the announcement, voicing its hope for close cooperation with the new Syrian government and affirming the importance of strengthening the historic and fraternal ties between the two nations across all fields.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also expressed its full support for Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, while emphasizing its desire to deepen bilateral relations in the coming phase.

Jordan joined the chorus of support, with its Foreign Ministry expressing optimism that the new government will fulfill the Syrian people’s aspirations for a dignified and secure life. Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufyan al-Qudah reaffirmed Amman’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Damascus in a manner that reflects the historical and strategic relations between the two countries and advances Syria’s political transition.

In Ramallah, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas congratulated President Sharaa, praising the formation of the government and wishing it success in meeting Syrians’ hopes for unity and long-term stability.

International Welcome Tied to Reform and Representation

Beyond the Arab world, the formation of the transitional government was welcomed by several Western and regional powers. Ankara described the step as “a reflection of the Syrian administration’s political will to move forward with a comprehensive, Syrian-led transition.” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called on the international community to support this phase, urging the lifting of sanctions and the immediate launch of reconstruction efforts.

In Europe, Germany’s envoy to Syria, Stefan Schneck, expressed Berlin’s readiness to support Syrians in their recovery, stressing that inclusivity, justice, and openness to diverse partners are essential to fulfilling the goals of the Syrian revolution.

Poland’s embassy in Damascus posted its congratulations on social media, reaffirming support for the reconstruction of a sovereign, unified, and inclusive Syria that upholds justice and equal rights for all citizens.

The UK’s Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Himesh Faulkner, also welcomed the new government, affirming the United Kingdom’s readiness to support an inclusive, stable, and prosperous future for the Syrian people.

The French Foreign Ministry echoed these sentiments, stating: “We welcome the formation of a new government in Syria. Any peaceful transition must guarantee political pluralism.” Paris also expressed its willingness to support Syrian authorities in achieving a comprehensive and peaceful transformation.

Norway’s Foreign Minister similarly welcomed the announcement, describing inclusive governance as vital to Syria’s future. She added that Oslo looks forward to working with the new administration, including Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Prospects and Challenges Ahead

This wave of regional and international support signals cautious optimism about the Syrian transitional government’s ability to deliver on its promises of reform, reconciliation, and national rebuilding. It also marks a moment of global attention to whether the new leadership can rise to the immense challenges ahead.

However, this political endorsement is tempered by significant reservations—particularly among Western governments—who are expected to maintain clear benchmarks related to good governance, human rights, and genuine political inclusivity.

Nonetheless, the message from the international community is clear: a new path is open for Syria—but credibility will be earned not through declarations, but through action.

Criticism: The Illusion of Pluralism

A prominent critic of the Sharaa government, Malek Hafez, wrote on his Facebook account that what is being marketed as a post-authoritarian breakthrough is, in reality, a carefully staged performance of inclusivity that conceals the consolidation of a new ideological hegemony.

What appears on the surface as inclusive governance is, upon closer inspection, a structure of symbolic diversity masking a deeply centralized and ideologically rigid apparatus. The transitional authority has deliberately avoided branding the cabinet as “transitional” in its official discourse—a semantic choice that suggests ambitions to entrench, not transform, power.

Appointing individuals from varied sectarian and ethnic backgrounds—Kurdish, Alawite, Druze, Christian—the cabinet signals an image of multiplicity. Yet this is done through individual appointments rather than collective political representation. The inclusion of a Christian woman, for example, serves more as a liberal-secular facade for a structure dominated by Sunni Islamist orthodoxy, rather than a genuine commitment to pluralism.

Most telling is the appointment of a hardline cleric to the Ministry of Justice, alongside a constitutional framework that elevates Islamic jurisprudence as the chief source of legislation. This architecture blends the judiciary, religious oversight, and education into what might be described as a “sovereign Islamic complex,” reconfiguring law as a mechanism of ideological control.

Between Fracture and Fabrication

Former opposition leader, Samira al-Masalmeh, wrote in Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the formation of the Sharaa government may mark the end of one chapter of conflict, but it does not yet offer a roadmap for rebuilding a state fractured in both territory and trust

The new government inherits a nation not only devastated by war, but fractured by competing sovereignties. Syria today remains divided among three main power structures: the Damascus-based government, the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration in the northeast, and residual opposition authorities in the northwest.

While the formation of a central government under Sharaa is a step toward national coherence, it also risks papering over the deeper disintegration of the Syrian state. Meaningful reconstruction requires a flexible, decentralized vision of governance that accounts for the varying socio-political realities across regions. National dialogue, not centralization, must become the cornerstone of reintegration.

Even the agreement signed between Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi to transfer northeastern governance to Damascus remains fraught. Its implementation has stalled amid constitutional contradictions and mutual distrust. Similarly, regions like Suwayda, Homs, and parts of the coast remain alienated from the current political process.

The Strategic Wager

The clearest thread running through the new government’s formation, according to columnist Eyad al-Jaafari, is its strategic wager on Western and regional recognition. This is Syria’s first overt bid to lift crippling international sanctions and attract reconstruction funding. The emphasis on technocratic appointments, diaspora engagement, and investment-friendly language is calibrated to send the right signals.

Yet this calculated outreach coexists with the retention of hardline control over security and finance. The ministries of defense, interior, and energy remain under figures closely affiliated with HTS, including former intelligence chief Anas Khattab and former HTS ideologue Muthar al-Wais.

Khattab’s appointment as interior minister—effectively merging the intelligence apparatus with the civilian police—could signal either a disciplinary reset or a consolidation of surveillance. Similarly, entrusting the Ministry of Justice to a Sharia jurist reflects an attempt to placate the Islamist base while exporting a sanitized image to the West.

The gamble is clear: to be seen as moderate enough for aid, yet strong enough to manage the post-Assad vacuum. Whether this dual posture is sustainable remains the central question.

Conclusion: A Transition in Tension

While the March 30 announcement represents a milestone, it also exposes the contradictions of Syria’s transitional moment. It is a government that seeks to embody both rupture and continuity, reform and retrenchment, openness and control. Its legitimacy—internally and externally—will depend less on speeches or symbolism and more on its ability to deliver: to unify, to reform, and to govern justly.

The eyes of Syrians, and the world, remain watchful.