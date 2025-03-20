Germany Reopens Embassy in Syria After 13 Years: Baerbock Visits Damascus for Diplomatic Talks

Germany has officially reopened its embassy in Syria, marking a significant diplomatic shift after more than a decade of severed ties. The announcement was made on Thursday by Stefan Schneck, Germany’s Special Envoy to Syria, who confirmed via social media that Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock inaugurated the embassy during her visit to Damascus.

“We are pleased to work closely with all Syrians for a better Syria,” Schneck posted on X (formerly Twitter), noting that while the embassy is now operational, visa and consular services will remain handled from Beirut due to ongoing security concerns.

The embassy had been closed since 2012, following the outbreak of the Syrian revolution. This reopening signals a renewed diplomatic engagement by Germany with Syria’s new transitional authorities, nearly three months after the fall of the Assad regime.

Baerbock’s Second Visit to Damascus Since Assad’s Fall

This visit marks Baerbock’s second trip to Syria since Bashar al-Assad was ousted on December 8, 2024. During her visit, Baerbock is scheduled to meet with members of the transitional government, led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, as well as civil society representatives.

Speaking shortly after her arrival, Baerbock stressed that foreign interventions have only fueled chaos in Syria, adding that the future of the country must be determined solely by Syrians, free from external interference.

She called on all factions to exercise maximum restraint and support national reconciliation efforts, stating that effective transitional justice is essential to hold accountable those responsible for the crimes of the Assad era. Baerbock also praised the recent agreement between Damascus and Kurdish authorities in the northeast, viewing it as a positive step toward Syrian unity.

Diplomatic Caution Amid Security Concerns

While the embassy reopening is seen as a symbolic and political milestone, German officials emphasized that staffing remains limited, and consular services will continue through the Beirut mission due to security constraints in Damascus.

According to Agence France-Presse, this visit was kept confidential until Baerbock’s arrival for security reasons. She is accompanied by Armin Laschet, a Bundestag member from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Toward a “New Political Beginning”

Speaking in Beirut before arriving in Damascus, Baerbock emphasized Germany’s commitment to humanitarian aid and noted the possibility of easing sanctions under certain conditions. “A new political beginning between Europe and Syria is possible,” she declared, stressing the need for clear guarantees of freedom, security, and opportunity for all Syrians, regardless of gender, religion, or ethnicity.

Earlier this week, Germany pledged €300 million in aid to Syria during a donor conference in Brussels, underscoring Berlin’s continued support for Syria’s recovery.

Background: Germany’s Engagement with Syria’s New Government

Baerbock’s first visit to Syria after Assad’s fall occurred on January 3, 2025, when she met with President Al-Sharaa alongside French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The European delegation urged Syria’s new leadership to uphold minority rights and pursue moderate, inclusive governance. They also expressed Europe’s readiness to cooperate, contingent on the new government’s adherence to democratic principles.

The reopening of Germany’s embassy in Damascus is a notable development in Europe’s re-engagement with Syria, potentially laying the groundwork for broader diplomatic and economic cooperation. However, Germany’s approach remains cautious, with human rights and accountability at the forefront of its policy toward Syria’s transitional leadership.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.