Jordan Moves Ahead of Brussels VII: Aid Cut off for Thousands of Syrian Refugees

Jordan hoped that the upcoming Brussels 7 conference would yield tangible steps to provide assistance, according to al-Souria Net.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned against cutting off international Safadi and emphasized the urgent need for robust assistance to thousands of Syrian refugees in Jordan, emphasizing the necessity for “immediate and substantial action.”

According to Safadi’s statements reported on Tuesday by The National, he highlighted the concerning trend of reduced international support for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

The Jordanian minister recently revealed that the World Food Programme plans to reduce support to 10,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan in the near future. However, it should be noted that the official announcement from the UN’s World Food Programme has not been made at the time of writing.

Safadi expressed his concerns, stating that without continued support from UN agencies, both refugees and host countries would bear the burden of the consequences. He emphasized the noticeable decline in international support for refugees and expressed hope that the upcoming Brussels 7 conference, scheduled for June 14th and 15th, would yield tangible steps to provide assistance.

The Brussels conference is a recurring event focused on supporting the future of Syria and the region. It serves as a platform for international donors to raise funds, aiding Syrians in their home country as well as those in neighbouring nations, while also supporting the host governments.

Last year, UN agencies reduced food aid to thousands of Syrian refugees in Jordan by a third. Reports indicate that this decision was influenced by the redirection of aid towards those affected by the Ukrainian war.

According to a statement by former House of Representatives member Mohammed Arslan, the decline in support is attributed to the international community’s preoccupation with successive crises. The Jordanian newspaper Al-Dustour cited this as the underlying reason for the diminishing assistance.

Significantly, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian war have had a profound impact on nations, leaving Jordan to grapple with the Syrian refugee crisis on its own.

Safadi expressed confidence that the Jordanian plea at the Brussels conference would receive a response. He emphasized that the conference would also highlight the importance of achieving a peaceful political resolution in Syria.

According to UNHCR figures, Jordan finds itself burdened by the presence of 760,000 Syrian refugees on its soil.

During a meeting with UN officials in Geneva, in May, Safadi acknowledged that his country had surpassed its capacity to effectively manage the influx of Syrian refugees. Nonetheless, he underscored the need to avoid forcibly repatriating them, advocating instead for a political solution that creates conditions for their voluntary return.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.