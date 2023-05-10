King Salman Invites Assad to Arab Summit

President al-Assad expressed his appreciation for the invitation, according to al-Baath.

On May 10th, 2023, President Bashar al-Assad of Syria received an invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King of Saudi Arabia, to attend the upcoming Arab League Council meeting at the summit level in Jeddah on May 19th. The invitation was delivered by Nayef al-Sudairi, the Saudi Ambassador to Jordan.

President al-Assad expressed his appreciation for the invitation and conveyed his greetings and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. He emphasized that the upcoming Arab summit in Saudi Arabia would reinforce collective Arab efforts toward fulfilling the aspirations of the Arab people.

