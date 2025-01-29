Sharaa Has Asked Moscow to Hand Over Bashar al-Assad

The recent meeting between the new Syrian administration and a Russian delegation in Damascus on Tuesday was expected to spark sharp divisions among Syrians, with reactions split between supporters and opponents. Critics view Russia as a key accomplice of the deposed Assad regime in the bloodshed of Syrians, while supporters see the meeting as part of Syria’s broader strategy of opening up to the East, balancing its engagement with the ongoing rapprochement with the West.

Despite the diplomatic tone of the official statements issued by both sides, sources revealed to Al-Modon some of the key points discussed in the lengthy meeting, most notably a demand for the extradition of Bashar al-Assad and his senior officials to the Syrian people.

The head of the new political administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, met with a Russian delegation led by the Russian President’s envoy to the Middle East and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. This marked the first visit by a Russian delegation since the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad.

A Formal Meeting

Sources indicated that the meeting was largely formal, lasting approximately three hours, with both sides maintaining a cautious and measured approach throughout the discussions. The talks covered various issues in Syria-Russia relations, including the future of Russian military bases in the country.

Al-Sharaa reproached the Russian delegation for Moscow’s intervention in support of the Assad regime during the war, emphasizing that the Syrian people had endured a bitter experience with Russia. He expressed disappointment that Moscow had sided against them rather than supporting their struggle, given Russia’s historically esteemed position among Syrians, as well as among Arabs and Muslims more broadly.

For his part, Bogdanov and the Russian delegation remained largely reserved, listening more than speaking. He reiterated Moscow’s official stance that Russia had not supported the Assad regime per se but had intervened to combat terrorism and preserve Syria’s unity and stability. However, he underscored Russia’s desire to turn a new page in its relations with Syria.

Calls for Assad’s Extradition

Al-Sharaa asserted that Moscow could only restore its previous standing among Syrians through an active role in holding the Assad regime accountable, ensuring justice for its victims, and contributing to Syria’s security and economic stabilization.

He urged Russia to play a meaningful role in achieving transitional justice, a key aspect of which would be the extradition of Bashar al-Assad along with his senior security and military officials who had fled with him or later sought refuge in Russia. He also called on Moscow to cooperate in tracking down and prosecuting those still at large, regardless of their whereabouts.

Kremlin Declines to Comment

Meanwhile, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined on Wednesday to comment on the new Syrian administration’s demand for reparations as a step toward restoring trust, as well as its call for Assad’s extradition. He emphasized that the Kremlin views ongoing communication between Moscow and Damascus as essential, reaffirming Russia’s commitment to maintaining dialogue with Syrian authorities.

In a statement, the General Command of the new Syrian administration noted that the discussions focused on key issues, including Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Russian side, according to the statement, expressed support for the positive developments currently unfolding in Syria.

The talks also highlighted Russia’s potential role in rebuilding trust with the Syrian people through concrete measures such as reparations, reconstruction, and economic recovery. Both parties discussed mechanisms of transitional justice aimed at ensuring accountability and securing justice for victims of the Assad regime’s brutal war.

The Syrian administration reiterated its commitment to engaging with all stakeholders in a principled manner to build a future rooted in justice, dignity, and sovereignty. It stressed that any restoration of relations must address past injustices, respect the will of the Syrian people, and serve their interests.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.