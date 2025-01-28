Russian Delegation to Damascus to Discuss Future Relations

A high-level Russian delegation is set to visit Damascus “in the near future” to launch comprehensive talks addressing all key issues on the agenda of both nations, according to a Russian source who spoke to Asharq Al-Awsat.

The delegation, led by Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and presidential envoy to the Middle East and North Africa, will include representatives from the foreign and defense ministries, economic officials, and members of various other government sectors.

Meetings have been arranged with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, head of the Syrian administration, Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, and other officials in the new Syrian leadership. This will mark the first official discussions between Moscow and Syria’s new administration, as previous communications were limited to closed military and diplomatic channels.

Comprehensive Agenda

The source confirmed that preparations for the visit have been finalized and that the discussions will focus on “laying the necessary foundations for future relations between the two countries.” During the preparations, both sides agreed to initiate a wide-ranging dialogue covering all matters of mutual interest.

This renewed engagement comes amid a positive exchange of messages between the two capitals. Ahmad Al-Sharaa emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties with Russia, describing it as “the second most powerful country in the world” with significant strategic importance for Syria.

“We have long-standing strategic relations with Russia and do not wish for them to end in a way that undermines this historic partnership,” Al-Sharaa said, noting that the presence of Russian bases in Hmeimim and Tartus might continue temporarily, despite Moscow’s recent withdrawal of some military equipment.

He further stated that the new Syrian administration prioritizes the interests of its people and aims to avoid conflicts with foreign nations. Additionally, Al-Sharaa clarified that no official requests have been made to Moscow to revise agreements governing the Russian military bases in Syria.

Russia’s Perspective

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov welcomed the new Syrian leadership’s cooperative tone, affirming that Moscow shares these sentiments.

“We have not withdrawn our diplomats from Damascus. The embassy is functioning normally, and we continue to engage with the current Syrian authorities,” Lavrov said. He added that practical matters, such as ensuring the safety of Russian citizens and the operational continuity of the embassy, remain key priorities.

“Syria is a friendly nation to Russia,” Lavrov stressed, highlighting Russia’s historical role in Syria’s development, including training tens of thousands of Syrian professionals and hosting 5,000 Syrian students in Russian institutions. “We are ready to resume broader cooperation once the new leadership solidifies its governance structure,” he added.

Lavrov also expressed Russia’s readiness to assist Syria in its transitional process, both within the framework of the UN Security Council and through efforts to promote national dialogue alongside Arab nations.

Key Issues on the Table

Russian diplomatic circles anticipate that the dialogue will address several critical issues left unresolved after the fall of the previous regime. These include discussions on granting asylum to ousted President Bashar Al-Assad and his family, as well as Moscow’s potential role in facilitating internal national dialogue through coordination with influential parties.

Economic and military relations are also expected to feature prominently. Russia’s proposals for future military cooperation may center on maintaining access to its bases on the Mediterranean, which Moscow sees as strategic hubs for facilitating humanitarian and economic aid.

Business Concerns

Another key topic will be the status of Russian companies operating in Syria. The recent cancellation of a 2019 agreement to invest in the port of Tartus—signed with a private Russian company—sparked debate about the future of Russian business interests in Syria. This development is particularly significant given the substantial contracts previously secured by Russian firms in phosphate mining, oil exploration, and other projects.

The Syrian leadership has sought to downplay any political implications of the port agreement’s cancellation. During the recent Davos Forum, Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani stated that the government is moving towards privatizing major strategic projects to bolster state revenues. However, the activity of Russian companies remains a priority for Moscow, with diplomats emphasizing the need to “launch a new phase of relations based on shared interests and mutual aspirations.”

Looking Ahead

The upcoming discussions represent a pivotal moment in shaping the future of Russian-Syrian relations. As both nations navigate the aftermath of regime change in Damascus, these talks could lay the groundwork for a cooperative partnership addressing political, economic, and military challenges. Moscow’s engagement signals its intent to remain a key player in Syria’s transition, while Damascus seeks to balance domestic priorities with its longstanding alliances.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.