King Salman & Crown Prince Congratulate Sharaa on Assuming Presidency

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated President Ahmad al-Sharaa on assuming the transitional presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic, as reported by Syria TV.

According to Colonel Hassan Abdul Ghani, spokesman for the Military Operations Department, President al-Sharaa will perform the duties of the presidency and represent the Syrian Arab Republic in international forums.

Key developments announced by the spokesman include:

Authorization to Form a Temporary Legislative Council: The President has been authorized to form a temporary legislative council, which will assume its duties until a permanent constitution is approved.

Dissolution of Factions and Parties: All military factions, political and civilian revolutionary bodies, and the Arab Baath Socialist Party have been dissolved and integrated into state institutions.

Abolition of the Constitution: The 2012 constitution has been abolished, and all exceptional laws have been suspended.

Rebuilding the Syrian Army: The former regime’s army has been dissolved, and the Syrian army is being rebuilt on national bases.

December 8, 2024, has been declared a national holiday in the Syrian Arab Republic, marking the end of Bashar al-Assad’s rule and the achievement of the Syrian people’s long-awaited goal.

