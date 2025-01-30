Syria and Qatar Forge Strategic Partnership

President Ahmad al-Sharaa affirmed that Syria and Qatar will embark on a new era of strategic cooperation across various sectors, commending Qatar’s ongoing support for the Syrian people. He made these remarks during a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the People’s Palace in Damascus on Thursday, according to a statement from the Qatari Amiri Diwan.

President al-Sharaa warmly welcomed the Emir’s visit, emphasizing its significance as a reflection of Qatar’s steadfast support for the Syrian people throughout their struggles and its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. He reiterated that the coming period would witness enhanced strategic cooperation in diverse fields, expressing Syria’s desire to leverage Qatari expertise for national revitalization.

“Moving Forward with Reconstruction”

Emir Tamim congratulated President al-Sharaa on the success of the Syrian revolution and his subsequent appointment as head of the transitional body. He reaffirmed Qatar’s support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and independence. The Emir lauded the new Syrian administration’s efforts to stabilize the nation, safeguard its resources, and meet the essential needs of its people. He underscored the critical importance of forming a truly representative government that encompasses all segments of Syrian society to solidify stability and advance reconstruction, development, and prosperity.

He pledged that Qatar would continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Syria in its pursuit of a unified, just, and free nation where its citizens can enjoy a dignified life.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in Syria and explored avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of both nations. They also exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues of common concern.

The Qatari delegation included the Head of the Amiri Diwan, the Ministers of Finance, Education and Higher Education, and a Minister of State from the Foreign Ministry, along with other high-ranking officials. The Syrian side included the Prime Minister, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, and Defense, as well as other Syrian officials.

Earlier on Thursday, Emir Tamim arrived in Damascus, marking the first visit by a head of state to Syria since the fall of the Assad regime and the beginning of President al-Sharaa’s transitional leadership. Following a formal welcome at Damascus International Airport, the two leaders held a private meeting to discuss bilateral relations and explore ways to further strengthen and develop cooperation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.