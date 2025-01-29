Sharaa Proclaims Himself President of the Transitional Period

On Wednesday, Syria’s new administration announced a series of decisions coinciding with increasing Arab and international openness towards Damascus. The most notable of these decisions was the appointment of General Administration Commander Ahmad al-Sharaa as the head of state for the transitional period.

During a conference attended by military faction leaders, Military Operations Spokesman Hassan Abdel Ghani declared the victory of the Syrian revolution and designated December 8 as an annual national day, according to SANA news agency.

He stated that the conference had agreed to authorize Sharaa to form a temporary legislative council for the transitional period, which will assume its responsibilities until a permanent constitution is adopted and comes into effect.

Abdel Ghani also announced the dissolution of all security agencies affiliated with the deposed Syrian regime, in all their branches and designations, along with the militias it had established. He noted the formation of a new security institution to safeguard citizens’ security.

Additionally, he declared the dissolution of all military factions and revolutionary political and civil bodies, integrating them into state institutions. He also announced the dissolution of the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party, the National Progressive Front parties, and all affiliated organizations and committees, prohibiting their reformation under any other name and transferring their assets to the Syrian state.

Foreign Policy Direction: Arab Depth and Balanced International Relations

For his part, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani stated that Syria’s diplomatic efforts had successfully secured exemptions and the suspension of some sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union. He emphasized that Damascus would focus on strengthening Arab ties and establishing a balanced foreign policy.

Shibani asserted that this step would encourage international participation and support for Syria, accelerating economic recovery and growth.

Speaking at the conference, the Foreign Minister highlighted Syria’s success in shaping a dignified national identity based on the values of freedom, justice, and dignity, according to SANA.

He added, “This identity instills in all citizens a love for their homeland and a deep sense of belonging while emphasizing the spirit of sacrifice and dedication to building a better future.”

Shibani acknowledged that the region carries a heavy legacy of conflicts but stated that Syria, through its foreign policy, would strive to de-escalate tensions and establish peace.

He also stressed Syria’s special commitment to its Arab ties, working to strengthen relations with neighboring countries while maintaining a balanced and strong foreign policy. This approach, he noted, includes forming new partnerships that enhance Syria’s influence on the international stage.

He further pointed out that Syria is adopting a purposeful and multi-dimensional foreign policy amid current challenges, aiming to contribute to a regional and global environment based on cooperation and mutual respect.

Sharaa: Building the State and Restoring International Standing

In his “Victory Speech” broadcast on official media and social media platforms on Wednesday evening, the leader of Syria’s new administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa, outlined the country’s top priorities for the coming phase. These include filling the power vacuum, maintaining civil peace, building state institutions, establishing a developmental economic structure, and restoring Syria’s international and regional standing.

Sharaa emphasized in his speech that Syria is at a critical juncture that requires significant efforts to achieve stability and national progress.

“A few months ago, Damascus was like a devoted mother looking at her children with a gaze of despair and reproach, lamenting her wounds, humiliation, and suffering. She bled but endured the pain, nearly collapsing as she cried out: ‘Save your nation!’” he said, according to SANA.

He continued: “By the grace of God, we broke the chains, freed the oppressed, and wiped away the dust of humiliation and suffering from Syria’s shoulders. The sun of Syria has risen again, and the people rejoiced and praised God. It was a great and decisive victory.”

Sharaa highlighted that Syria’s victory was exceptional, as it was achieved through mercy, justice, and kindness—contrary to the usual association of war with destruction, bloodshed, and devastation.

“Victory itself is a responsibility,” he declared. “The mission of the victors is heavy, and their duty is immense.”

He stressed that Syria now requires doubled efforts to rebuild and develop the state, stating that the next phase demands the same determination that was present during the liberation struggle.

“Just as we were determined to liberate Syria, our duty now is to commit to building and advancing it.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.