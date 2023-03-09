White Helmets: Women Biggest Victims of War by Assad and Russia Against Syrians

Syrian women faced numerous challenges, including displacement, bombings, loss of breadwinners, arrests and disappearances in prisons, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

In a report issued on the occasion of “International Women’s Day,” the White Helmets emphasized women’s significant role in Syrian society. Women in Syria are involved in all aspects of life, including as mothers, breadwinners, and teachers. They also contribute significantly to the primary humanitarian response and healthcare field, act as peacebuilders, and assume leadership roles within displacement camps.

However, the report also noted that the political and humanitarian situation in Syria profoundly impacted the lives of all Syrians, with women being the biggest victims of the war waged by the Assad regime and Russia. They have paid the highest price and faced numerous challenges, including displacement, bombings, loss of breadwinners, arrests and disappearances in prisons, and the destruction of their dreams. Despite these challenges, women have been a pillar of support for their communities and families.

The White Helmets underlined that the past 12 years had increased the suffering of Syrian women, especially those who have lost their husbands and are now heads of their families. The spread of COVID-19 in northwestern Syria and economic difficulties resulting from rising commodity prices have further exhausted their ability to support their families.

Moreover, they noted that the recent devastating earthquake had compounded the suffering of all groups in Syrian society, particularly women. The elderly, pregnant, and lactating women have been disproportionately impacted, as tens of thousands of families have lost their shelter and have been forced to live in temporary camps lacking necessities of life and limited access to services.

The White Helmets Information Unit conducted a study to monitor the challenges faced by women in northwestern Syria. The study was based on surveys with women who visited the 39 women and family centers of the Syrian Civil Defense. The study provides recommendations to assist the White Helmets programs in empowering Syrian women and alleviating their difficulties.

