Human Rights Report: 7,259 Syrians Dead After Earthquake; Regime Loots Aid

The Syrian Network for Human Rights announced that it documented the death of 7,259 citizens at home and abroad as a result of the earthquakes that struck the north of the country and southern Turkey at the beginning of February.

It said in a report on Tuesday that 2,534 of the victims died in areas outside the control of the Syrian regime, 394 in areas under its control and 4,331 refugees in Turkey.

“Among the victims were 2,153 children and 1,524 women, including 73 medical staff, five journalists, 62 workers in humanitarian organizations and four White Helmets in northwestern Syria,” it said.

The network reported that its report “updates the toll of Syrian victims who died due to the earthquake and the delay of UN and international aid in response to the exceptional circumstances.”

“In general cases, the network team does not record those who are killed extrajudicially, nor does it record cases of natural or disaster deaths,” it said.

“What the report documented is a minimum, and the death toll continues to rise,” it said.

