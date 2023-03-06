Will Assad Visit Moscow?

Assad's last visit to Russia was in September 2021, according to al-Souria Net.

Media and official bodies in Moscow have prepared a visit that may be conducted by the head of the Syrian regime, Bashar al-Assad, to the Russian capital in the coming days to discuss five issues–most of them Syrian.

According to the newspaper “Vedomeosti,” a diplomatic source close to the Russian presidential administration, Assad will visit Moscow in mid-March.

Experts quoted by the Russian journalist believe that Assad’s “visit to Moscow” will focus on discussing five issues.

The first of these issues: is “humanitarian issues and relations,” as the head of the Syrian regime is expected to ask Putin to “help deal with the repercussions of the earthquake.”

They may also discuss “using Moscow’s surplus oil products to help Syria overcome its severe fuel crisis.”

Furthermore, Assad and Putin will discuss bilateral relations in light of the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, as well as recent developments related to Damascus’ relationships with Arab countries, particularly Turkey.

Commenting on Assad’s upcoming visit, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “the Kremlin will announce it on time, not at a prior time.”

“As a rule, many official working visits are being prepared, and this is an ongoing process, with which our specialists in international affairs, ministries and departments work,” Peskov told reporters on Monday.

“As you know, we announce international visits on time and won’t do that earlier.”

Assad’s last visit to Russia was in September 2021, when he arrived in Moscow for the first visit after his “victory in the presidential elections” that took place in May of the same year.

If the news of the visit is true in the middle of March, it will come at a time when the head of the Syrian regime is trying to open paths to break its regional and international isolation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.