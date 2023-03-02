Lavrov and Davutoglu Discuss Normalizing Between Ankara and Damascus

Normalization of relations between Ankara and the Syrian regime was discussed on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in New Delhi, according to Baladi News.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the normalization of relations between Ankara and the Syrian regime on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in New Delhi.

“There is special attention directed to the work of the countries of the region interested in normalizing Turkish-Syrian relations,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “This is taking place in conjunction with a further joint effort to eliminate the threat of terrorism.”

Last Sunday, Russian media quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that “the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran are arranging a meeting.”

“On the agenda now is the organization of a four-way meeting of foreign affairs officials without going into details about the preparations that are underway,” Bogdanov said.

On December 28th, Moscow hosted a meeting of the defence ministers of Russia, the Assad regime and Turkey to discuss the situation in Syria.

