No the Rehabilitation of Criminals

A group of Syrian and Lebanese intellectuals and politicians have released a joint statement denouncing the efforts of certain Arab governments to normalize relations with Damascus following the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey.

According to the statement, recent developments suggest a shift in the policy of some Arab nations towards the Syrian regime. However, the details of this approach remain unclear, with only broad outlines having been leaked. These include reducing Iranian influence, facilitating the return of refugees, and collaborating to combat drug trafficking and Captagon. However, the price of these efforts appears to be the gradual rehabilitation of President Assad and substantial financial incentives for reconstruction.

The statement also emphasized that the Iranian presence in Syria is not the only factor at play and that the Syrian people’s desire for freedom, dignity, equality and liberation from tyranny and fear was the driving force behind the initial uprising. It was only after Russian and Iranian intervention that the situation escalated beyond the Syrians’ control, crushing their dreams for a better future.

According to the signatories, the current economic recession cannot be resolved by merely offering goodwill gestures to the Syrian regime or rehabilitating it. A clear strategy is necessary, one that takes a strong and unified Arab stance, utilizing all available resources to apply pressure at all levels and working in collaboration with allies to impose a comprehensive political solution to the Syrian crisis.

The current regional and international climate is particularly favourable for such an approach, with the Iranian regime’s foundations eroding, Putin facing difficulties, and the Turkish government in a vulnerable position. This presents a unique opportunity to tackle the Syrian issue with determination and effectiveness.

The signatories called for a comprehensive political solution based on international legitimacy and its resolutions related to the Syrian issue, the latest of which is Resolution 2254 in its hierarchy, which was based on the Geneva Communiqué of June 30th, 2012, and UN Security Council Resolution 2118.

The signatories assert that after all the sacrifices and atrocities inflicted upon the Syrian people, the bare minimum is to avoid further degradation of their situation. Any initiatives that only prolong the life of the current regime come at an unbearable cost, with each passing moment bringing more suffering and unprecedented sacrifices by people who have bravely dared to dream of freedom.

