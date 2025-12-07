Abu Qasra: “We Have Been Fighting ISIS for Ten Years and Are Now Coordinating Defence with Saudi Arabia and Turkey”

Syrian Defence Minister Major-General Murhaf Abu Qasra declared yesterday that Syrian forces have been engaged in a relentless ten-year battle against the terrorist group ISIS, and affirmed that the campaign to eradicate the organisation will continue without pause.

His remarks came during his inaugural address at the opening of the Military Exhibition of the Syrian Revolution in central Damascus, an event held to showcase the revival of Syria’s armed forces.

Expanding Regional Defence Cooperation

In a notable policy announcement, General Abu Qasra revealed that Syria is now actively coordinating defence and military operations with both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkey. This cooperation, he emphasised, is centred on the shared objective of combating terrorism.

“We have fought Daesh for ten long years,” he said. “Today, we fight it in partnership with brothers who share the same goal.”

Towards a Single National Army

Addressing the matter of military unification, the minister disclosed that the Ministry of Defence has formally submitted a comprehensive proposal for the full integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into a unified Syrian national army.

He described this initiative as a cornerstone of the broader effort to place all armed formations under a single national command.

The minister also pointed to a significant milestone in reconciliation and reconstruction, announcing that three thousand officers who had defected during the former regime have now been reintegrated into the new military structure.

“This is part of a deliberate strategy,” he said, “to forge an army that every Syrian can take pride in.”

A Historic Moment of National Rebirth

General Abu Qasra portrayed the current moment as a historic turning point in Syria’s modern history — a moment, he said, when a people who had resisted tyranny and endured deep wounds finally authored the epic of the Great Victory.

He presented the exhibition as tangible evidence of the military’s transformation, from improvised workshops under siege to modern command centres leading a professional armed force.

“We entered Damascus in serried ranks, as one army,” he declared. “The era of oppression is over. The state of freedom has been born.”

Concluding on a note of solemn resolve, the Defence Minister assured Syrians that the leadership remains fully committed to executing its strategic vision to build armed forces capable of protecting the dignity of every son and daughter of the nation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.