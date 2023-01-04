President Assad Meets Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan: Talks on Distinguished Syria-UAE Ties

President Assad stressed that the relations between Syria and the UAE are historic, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad discussed with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates and his accompanying delegation, the distinguished brotherly relations between Syria and the UAE, the existing cooperation between them in many fields, and ways to develop economic and trade relations for the benefit of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

President Assad stressed that the relations between Syria and the UAE are historic. It is natural that they return to the depth that characterized them for many decades to serve the interests of the two countries and peoples, and in the interest of the region’s issues and establish stability in it. He pointed to the importance of the UAE and the positive role it plays in the Arab region.

The guest minister conveyed to President al-Assad the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, and stressed that the UAE is keen to enhance cooperation between the two countries and expand its horizons, and to continue consultation and coordination with Syria on various issues.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed his country’s support for Syria’s stability and sovereignty over all its territories, expressing the UAE’s confidence that the Syrian people can– thanks to their will– restore their country’s renaissance, development, and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrived in Damascus on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by HE Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security Ali bin Hammad al-Shamsi, UAE Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, and several officials from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was attended from the Syrian side by Dr. Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Mansour Azzam, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Dr. Ayman Sousan, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants.

