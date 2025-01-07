Syria Today – Electricity Quotas Rise; Damascus Airport Resumes Operations; Syrian Foreign Minister Meets Safadi

The situation in Syria has seen significant developments following the fall of the Assad regime, prompting international and regional efforts to navigate the country’s transitional phase. This week, foreign ministers from Europe and the United States will convene to discuss Syria’s future, focusing on political transition, constitutional reforms, and economic recovery. Meanwhile, domestic updates reveal promising advancements, such as increased electricity production and the reopening of Damascus International Airport, signaling efforts to restore stability. On the diplomatic front, Syria’s caretaker foreign minister is engaging with Jordan to strengthen bilateral ties and support reconstruction, while the United States has eased sanctions for six months to facilitate essential services and humanitarian aid, underscoring global interest in rebuilding Syria responsibly.

EU-US Meeting to Discuss Syria on Thursday

The foreign ministers of Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States will convene this Thursday to discuss the evolving situation in Syria, Italy’s Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will chair the meeting alongside his European and U.S. counterparts.

On Monday, the U.S. State Department confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would participate, describing the meeting as an opportunity to “advocate for a peaceful, inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-decided political transition.”

The Italian Foreign Ministry stated that Tajani initiated the meeting “to assess the situation in Syria one month after the fall of the Assad regime.” Discussions will focus on the transitional government, the challenges surrounding the upcoming National Dialogue Conference, drafting a new constitution, and strategies for economic recovery.

Electricity Quotas Expected to Rise by 50%

Two power-generating ships from Turkey and Qatar are set to provide Syria with 800 megawatts of electricity, effectively increasing the country’s current generation capacity by 50%. Khaled Aboudi, Director-General of the General Organization for Electricity Transmission and Distribution, told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that the increased capacity will significantly boost citizens’ electricity quotas.

Aboudi explained that work is underway to establish transmission lines from the ships’ docking locations to the nearest transformer stations, ensuring integration into the national grid. He acknowledged the extensive damage to power plants, transmission lines, and interconnection systems during the previous regime’s rule and emphasized ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the network to meet national energy demands.

Damascus Airport Resumes Operations After One-Month Shutdown

Damascus International Airport reopened on Tuesday following a one-month closure after the fall of the former regime. Saad Khair Beyk, an airport official, confirmed that two outbound flights to the United Arab Emirates and an inbound flight from Qatar were scheduled for the day.

“The rehabilitation of the airport was completed yesterday after extensive looting during the regime’s fall,” Khair Beyk told DPA. The airport had suspended operations on March 23, allowing only flights with special authorization from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Syrian Foreign Minister Meets with Jordanian Counterpart in Amman

A high-level Syrian delegation, led by Caretaker Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani, met in Amman on Tuesday to discuss developments in Syria, bilateral relations, and security and economic issues.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, al-Shaibani emphasized Syria’s unity and diversity as opportunities for rebuilding the nation. “We do not look at Syria except as a unified country,” he stated, stressing the new administration’s efforts to fulfill its obligations and foster positive regional relations.

Al-Shaibani praised Jordan’s role in alleviating economic sanctions and welcomed its participation in Syria’s reconstruction efforts. He also asserted that Syria would prioritize being a source of stability for its neighbors and renounce the coercive tactics used by the previous regime.

US Eases Sanctions on Syria for Six Months

The U.S. Treasury Department announced a six-month relaxation of sanctions on Syria on Monday, aimed at ensuring the continuity of essential services in the country.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a general license allowing aid organizations and businesses to provide critical services such as electricity, water, and sanitation without requiring individual approval for each transaction. The license also permits activities related to energy—such as the sale, supply, or donation of petroleum, natural gas, and electricity—within Syria.

Additionally, the license facilitates non-commercial personal money transfers to Syria, including those processed through the Central Bank of Syria.

“The end of Bashar al-Assad’s brutal and repressive rule, supported by Russia and Iran, provides a unique opportunity for Syria and its people to rebuild,” said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. He added that during the transition period, the U.S. Treasury would continue to support humanitarian aid and promote responsible governance in Syria.

The Treasury Department noted that the license would remain in effect for six months while the U.S. monitors developments on the ground.