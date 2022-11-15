Syria Participates in Global Media Congress 2022 in UAE

The three-day conference is organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center and the Emirates News Agency, according to Syria Times.

The Global Media Congress 2022 Tuesday kicked off in the UAE under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, with the participation of the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) and a huge number of media agencies from around the world.

The Global Media Congress entitled “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry” is held with more than 1,200 media professionals and influencers worldwide participating.

The three-day conference is organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center and the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“All the platforms here have to convey the message in a very professional manner and contribute to modern development. The importance of the media sector has led to dedicating a lot of attention and support to the sector,” Sheikh Mansour said in a statement read out by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for the Global Media Congress.

“Organizations, information agencies, companies and individuals will be able to discuss the prospects for cooperation in the media sector and take advantage of advanced technologies.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.