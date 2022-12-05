Meslet: Protests in Suweida Confirm Assad Regime is Illegitimate

Meslet stressed that chants in Suweida demanding the overthrow of the regime are a message from every Syrian citizen to the world, according to the SOC Media Department.

The President of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Salem al-Meslet, stressed that the people’s chants in Suweida province demanding the overthrow of the regime represent a message from every Syrian citizen to the world that the Assad regime is illegitimate and does not represent the Syrian people whatsoever.

In comments he published on Twitter, Meslet called on the international community to stop ignoring Syria, seek to achieve the demands of the Syrian people, and hold the Assad regime accountable for its crimes.

Suweida province on Sunday witnessed mass anti-regime protests, with demonstrators gathering outside the mayor’s office and chanting, “the people want the downfall of the regime,” They also denounced the deteriorating living conditions and the regime’s failure to secure the people’s needs, especially fuel, electricity, and basic services and commodities.

Local activists said demonstrators stormed the governor’s office in central Suweida, while footage circulated on social media showed a demonstrator climbing the governorate building and tearing down a photograph of Bashar al-Assad.

Demonstrators clashed with regime forces stationed in the nearby police command headquarters, who opened live fire at them, killing two protestors and injuring dozens more.

