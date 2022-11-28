Body of Iranian-Backed Militants Found East of Syria’s Deir-ez-Zor

Residents found the body of the 26-year-old Ali al-Jaber, a militant of Liwa Fatemiyoun, according to North Press.

Residents of a town east of Deir-ez-Zor, a governorate in east Syria, found on Sunday the body of a militant of the Iranian-backed Afghan Shia Liwa Fatemiyoun shot dead.

Medical checkups revealed that the militant was killed, and contact with him was lost five days ago.

A military source from Liwa Fatemiyoun in the town of al-Mayadin, 40 kilometres east of Deir-ez-Zor, said residents found the body of the 26-year-old Ali al-Jaber, militant of Liwa Fatemiyoun, killed and dumped in an abandoned house on the outskirts of Taebah, a village of al-Mayadin.

The source told North Press the militant, who has joined the militia recently, quarrelled with other militants over drug trading.

Jaber hails from the town of al-Boleel in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, according to the source.

The Syrian government forces and Iranian-backed militias run vast swathes of the Syrian Desert that has recently witnessed several battles between the government forces and Iranian militias on the one hand and the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) on the other.

